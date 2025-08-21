Healthy Lunchboxes in Abu Dhabi Ideas for Back-to-School

Make healthy lunchboxes fun and easy with kid-friendly juices, simple recipes, and Abu Dhabi’s best spots

Whether you are browsing stationery aisles for the new school year or trying to undo the holiday damage to your waistline, the truth is healthy meals are not just for kids. With Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge banning food deliveries to schools, now is the time to rethink what goes into your little one’s lunchbox, and maybe into your own bag too.

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Deputy Director, Health Promotion Department, said: “The school lunch bag is an essential part of a child’s diet and is also considered one of the main reasons that could pose a threat to children with obesity, through the wrong choices of the quality of diets provided by the parents.”

Luckily, the capital is full of spots that make it easier to eat well without compromising on flavour or fun. You don’t need a lunchbox to enjoy these, adults deserve healthy treats too.

Organic Foods & Café

If ever there was a one-stop shop for guilt-free shopping, this is it. Organic Foods & Café is going big this back-to-school season with in-store events and generous discounts that make stocking up on organic produce feel like a treat. They’re offering discounts of up to 20% off this weekend, from August 23 to 24. From August 26 to September 9, shoppers will get 30% off organic fruits & vegetables, including the Apothecary sale of up to 25% off nutrition & body care the last weekend of August. Everything here is certified organic and non-GMO, which means you can tick off lunchbox prep, your morning smoothie fix, and that desk-snack stash without second-guessing labels.

Location: 2nd Floor, Nation Towers, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9:00am to 10:00pm

Contact: +971 2 665 4244

Healthy Way

With three branches across the capital, Healthy Way is like that reliable friend who always answers the phone. Their menu focuses on balance, with grilled proteins, veggie-packed plates, and wholesome carbs that fill you up without the slump. Parents love it because it is easy to order online and portion sizes are sensible. That means kids do not come home hungry and cranky. Whether you are near Muroor Road, Al Shahama, or Baniyas, this is a solid option for when life is too full to cook but you still want lunch that feels nourishing.

Location: Signal 21, Muroor Road, Opposite Khalifa University, Near Al Ahliya Pharmacy, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sunday to Friday: 7:30am to 12:30am; Saturday: 2:00pm to 12:30am

Contact: +971 2 449 4407

Basiligo

This is where healthy eating meets personalised service. Basiligo delivers meals and have meal plans that fit into your lifestyle, whether you are plant-based, keto curious, or just trying to shed a few kilos. They also provide access to a nutritionist who can help fine-tune your menu, which makes the whole process feel more like a lifestyle shift than a quick fix. Meals arrive neatly packed and portioned, which also makes them perfect for tossing straight into a lunchbox. It is health with a concierge touch.

Location: M38, Musaffah, Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 5:00pm; Closed on Sundays

Contact: +971 50 721 8261

Healthy & Co

Do not be fooled by the straightforward name. Healthy & Co is quietly one of the most stylish meal delivery services in the city. The focus is on clean, flavourful dishes that do not taste like diet food. Think colourful bowls, lean proteins, and global flavours that keep lunch interesting. It is a great solution for parents who want to sync their own meals with what they are packing for their kids. Less fuss, more flavour, and zero sad sandwiches.

Location: Ground Level, Inside The Market, Beside Vegetable Market, Mushrif Mall, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily: 8:00am to 10:00pm

Sweet Greens

What started as a single spot near Zayed Sports City has grown into a mini empire, with Reem Island now also enjoying its fresh, organic creations. Sweet Greens is where you go when you want to pack a lunchbox that looks good and tastes even better. Colourful wraps, wholesome salads, protein bowls, and smoothies that tempt even picky eaters. The vibe is casual, the ingredients are clean, and there is always a sense of abundance. It is lunch that feels good in the moment and hours later too.

Locations:

Al Reem Bay Towers, Tower A, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Rihan Heights, The Clubhouse, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi

Time: Daily: 6:00am to 11:00pm

Contact: Reem Island: +971 58 597 8455; Rihan Heights: +971 58 568 6335

Before you roll up your sleeves in the kitchen, there’s an easy, ready-to-go option that makes healthy lunchboxes a little more exciting

To make healthy lunchboxes a little more exciting, there’s a new kid-friendly option on the block. Rubicon Kids, from Rubicon Arabia, is a 100% juice range made just for children. No added sugar, artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours, or preservatives, just pure fruit juice packed with essential nutrients.

Inspired by tropical flavours, the range comes in Mango & Apple, Pineapple & Coconut, and Tropical Fruit, delivering vitamin C and nutrients to support immunity, hydration, and growth. It’s a fun, tasty way for kids to enjoy real fruit and build healthy habits from an early age. It is juice that feels like a treat but ticks the healthy box too.

Try These at Home

Because sometimes the kitchen does call, and a few easy recipes can make the morning rush less painful.

Rainbow Wraps

Wholegrain tortilla spread with hummus, packed with sliced peppers, cucumber, carrots, and cheese. Roll it up and slice into pinwheels for lunchboxes that look like they came straight off Instagram.

Mini Egg Muffins

Whisk eggs with grated zucchini, spinach, and cheese. Pour into muffin tins and bake until golden. They keep well in the fridge, reheat in seconds, and double as breakfast on the go.

Tuna and Avocado Pita Pockets

Mash avocado with a squeeze of lemon, stir through canned tuna, and spoon into wholewheat pita halves. Throw in some cucumber batons for crunch.

Veggie Pizza Bites

Top mini pita breads with tomato paste, grated cheese, and finely chopped vegetables. Bake until crispy. They are like pizza, but parent approved.

Fruit and Yoghurt Parfaits

Layer Greek yoghurt, berries, and a sprinkle of granola in a small jar. It is sweet, crunchy, and creamy, basically dessert disguised as lunch.

