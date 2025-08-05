Heavyweight fireworks land at Etihad Arena, here’s everything you need to know about UFC 321

The Octagon is set to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, is bringing another blockbuster card to the capital with UFC 321, headlined by a heavyweight title showdown between reigning champ Tom Aspinall and French phenom Ciryl Gane.

Mark your calendars, the event takes place on Saturday, October 25 at Etihad Arena, promising an action-packed evening of elite MMA.

How to get tickets

Tickets are now on sale for UFC 321 and are available via Ticket Master and Etihad Arena but don’t wait around, they’re expected to sell fast.

Want the VIP treatment? Premium experience packages are also available, offering exclusive extras like ringside seats, fighter meet-and-greets, VIP weigh-in access, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

The main event: Aspinall vs Gane

After a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich, heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3) is back to defend his title for the first time. With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and crisp boxing skills, the Manchester native is out to make a statement.

Facing him is former interim champ Ciryl Gane (13-2), making his 2025 debut. The French striker is known for his speed, technique, and sharp footwork, and he’s hungry to reclaim UFC gold.

The fight card (so far)

In true Abu Dhabi style, UFC 321 is stacked with top-tier talent. Here’s a look at the confirmed bouts:

Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov (Light Heavyweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida (Heavyweight)

Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo (Flyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs JunYong Park (Middleweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett (Heavyweight)

A fight night legacy in Abu Dhabi

UFC 321 marks the second UFC event in Abu Dhabi this year, further cementing the capital’s reputation as a fight night hub. From Khabib’s legendary title defense at UFC® 242 to Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway at UFC 308, and recently last month UFC fight night where Reinier de Ridder won his first main event fight over former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, the city continues to deliver unforgettable MMA moments.

Stay tuned for more fight week announcements and fan activations as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Details at a glance

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: Saturday, October 25

Tickets:: On sale via etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Image: Supplied