Race your way to Japan with the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and earn global bragging rights while you’re at it

Cycling fans, gear up, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is officially back for its 16th edition, and registration is now open. One of the region’s most iconic sporting events, this 92km race returns to Expo City Dubai on February 15, 2026, and it’s your chance to pedal your way into international competition.

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys, and Dubai 92, the cycle challenge continues to attract riders from around the world and this season promises even more adrenaline and ambition.

From Dubai to Japan

What makes this ride extra special? It’s more than just a local race. The 2026 Spinneys Cycle Challenge is an official qualifier for the UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship, with the top 25% of finishers in each age group earning a coveted spot at the finals in Niseko, Japan, in August 2026. That means your morning ride through the city could be the first step toward global cycling glory.

The road to 92km

Registration also gets you access to the Aster BIG 5 competition, a series of four build-up rides designed to prep you for the big race. Held at the Al Qudra Cycle Track, each ride increases in distance and difficulty, helping you gradually build your pace and power. Along the way, leaderboards will track your progress, and the fastest male and female riders in each category will earn the exclusive leader jersey.

Here’s the 2025–26 ride schedule:

Build up ride 1: September 28, 2025

Build up ride 2: October 26, 2025

Build up ride 3: November 23, 2025

Build up ride 4: January 4, 2026

Junior rides & outride: February 14, 2026

Main race, Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge: February 15, 2026

Want to compete as a team? The team category is back too, letting groups of six ride together for the win.

How to register

You can register for the Aster BIG 5 competition now for Dhs585, which includes access to all build-up rides, exclusive prizes, a leaderboard ranking, a bespoke finisher medal, and that all-important entry to the 92km challenge.

Location: Expo City Dubai

Date: February 14 to 15, 2026

Cost: Dhs585 for Aster BIG 5 registration

Contact: cyclechallenge.ae