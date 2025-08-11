Here’s a step-by-step guide to the UAE first-time home buyer loan

Thinking about buying your first home in the UAE? Good news, there’s a dedicated First-Time Home Buyer Loan to help make it happen. The UAE first-time home buyer loan, launched by the Dubai Land Department, is here to make getting on the property ladder easier, even if you’re working with a modest budget.

With lower fees, competitive mortgage rates, and access to properties across the city, this new Dubai housing scheme is all about turning renters into homeowners. Here’s how to apply and what to expect.

1. Check your eligibility

First off, confirm you’re officially a first-time buyer in Dubai.

Option A: Ask your agent to verify your status via the DLD portal using your Emirates ID.

Option B: Register yourself using the Dubai REST app.

Once approved, you’ll receive a personalised link from the Dubai Land Department to complete your registration.

2. Pick a property from approved developers

You’ll find eligible homes from names like EMAAR, Nakheel, DAMAC, Meraas, Danube, Binghatti, Azizi, Ellington, Beyond, Palma Holding, and Majid Al Futtaim. Choose from off‑plan studios to ready-to-move townhouses, all ideal for first-timers and all priced below Dh5 million.

3. Reserve your unit

Once you find a place you like, sign the reservation form to secure your unit. That’s when your homeownership journey officially begins.

4. Choose a partner bank

Next step: mortgage time. Pick from DLD-approved lenders like Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Dubai Islamic, Emirates Islamic, or Commercial Bank of Dubai. Submit basic documents like a salary certificate, bank statements, employment letter and you’ll be on your way.

5. Get mortgage approval

After your documents are assessed and approved, the home loan is confirmed. The best part? Dedicated support throughout to help keep things smooth.

What properties can you buy?

Off‑plan projects with flexible payment plans (think 80/20)

Resale apartments and ready homes

Studios, 1 to 3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and villas

Where can you buy?

Affordable communities: DLRC, Liwan, Al Warsan, Silicon Oasis, Marjan

Central neighbourhoods: JVC, Mirdif, Dubailand

Mixed areas with both new builds and resale options

Why it works for first-time buyers

Dh5m value cap: Keeps the scheme affordable

Early access: First look at new launches

Developer discounts: Preferential pricing from big names

Flexible financing: Some cards offer interest-free registration fee plans

Better mortgages: Lower rates and processing fees with partner banks

Final word

This First-Time Home Buyer Loan is designed to make accessing property easier and more affordable. Whether you’re just starting or ready to put down roots, this could be your moment. Begin with the eligibility check, and let the journey start here.