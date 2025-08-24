Think you’ve got what it takes to conquer Dubai’s frostiest obstacle course? The Ice Warrior Challenge is back and it’s colder, tougher, and snow much fun

Consider yourself a pretty active person? A thrill-seeker? Maybe a challenger? If the answer is yes, sign up for the brrr-illiant Ice Warrior Challenge in Dubai.

Now in its 16th edition, the Ice Warrior Challenge will take place on Sunday, September 14, at Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates. On the day, the venue will be transformed into a thrilling obstacle course with more than 20 high-intensity obstacles, including rope walls, ice pools, monkey bars, tyre runs, net crawls, and ‘snow’ much more.

Sound like something you want to tackle? Book your tickets now on premieronline.com. Prices start from Dhs210.

Last year, over 600 participants from 70 countries came together for the event. You don’t have to be a huge adrenaline junkie, as people of varying fitness levels can sign up. There are no age restrictions either, with the challenge open to males and females between the ages of 15 and 60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ski Dubai | سكي دبي (@skidxb)

Categories to be aware of

Elite category: Think you can finish the course in less than 25 minutes? Sign up for the Elite category for Dhs280.

Individual category: Open to all fitness levels, the sign-up rate is Dhs250.

Teams category: Don’t want to go it alone? The group category welcomes groups of five so you have someone to cheer you on. It’s Dhs200 per person. Go with friends or colleagues for some team bonding.

What do I win if I cross the finish line

If you make it across the finish line, you will receive a commemorative medal and an Ice Warrior souvenir t-shirt after returning your timing chip. And of course, you’ve earned yourself bragging rights.

Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates

Times: September 14, from 6am

Registration: Closes September 12

Contact: premieronline.com, skidxb.com

Images: Supplied