K9 Friends is calling on the nation to partake in a new photography competition for the 2026 calendar

If you’re a dog lover in Dubai, K9 Friends is possibly one of the animal shelters you love to support. It is one of the longest-running centres in Dubai, run by a team of volunteers who rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs in the UAE.

In a bid to shine a spotlight on these lovely dogs, K9 Friends has launched a photography competition for its 2026 calendar, and it’s something you just have to be a part of.

What is the K9 Friends calendar photography competition about?

Every year, K9 Friends brings out a calendar featuring a few of the shelter’s furry residents. In the past, the volunteers selected one photographer to photograph all 12 fur babies, but this year they have launched a competition that has gotten a lot of tails wagging.

Instead of one photographer, K9 Friends is inviting the public to photograph their lovely rescue dogs for the official 2026 non-profit calendar.

But it’s much more than a photography competition. It’s an initiative celebrating second chances, using the power of photographs to spotlight the resilience of rescue dogs and inspire support for the shelter across the UAE. The additional perks: You’ll be able to enjoy some time with a dog who will love the attention, and if you fall in love, you may just find yourself adding another member to your family.

The competition runs until Friday, September 12, 2025, so you have time to participate.

How does it work?

To start, all you have to do is send an email to these kind-hearted humans: officemanager@k9friends.com and omar@iwantanidea.com with the subject line Calendar Photography Competition. They will then send you a full brief and the next steps.

In short, you must be able to visit the K9 Friends shelter (the location will be disclosed to you via email) and agree to follow all safety and dog-handling guidelines outlined by the team.

You will be matched with a rescue dog and provided with a full list of logistics, safety protocols, and submission details before you take them home.

However, if you can’t take a fur baby home, you can photograph the dog at K9 Friends shelter itself. On August 31 from 10am to 1pm, you can join a little workshop with Nikon photography experts at the shelter who will help you with your photography skills. During this time, you will be able to photograph a four-legged angel and submit your photo for the competition.

House of Pops will also be at the venue serving up cool, refreshing treats. Got plans on the day? You can still arrange a shoot at the shelter. All you need to do is contact K9 Friends on (04) 887 8739 or (050) 2741949 to book a slot.

The theme for the photograph? Treat Yourself. Just imagine taking a happy dog home and photographing it enjoying a spa day or a cosy snooze session. Want to go the extra mile? Take the pup for a road trip and just watch for the big smile to appear.

Of course, creativity is in the eye of the beholder, so put your camera skills to the test. Remember, this is to help K9 Friends create adoption-ready portraits that give these dogs the best chance of finding forever homes.

Do note, the competition is open to UAE-based professional and semi-professional photographers aged 21 and above. Don’t flash those puppy eyes if you can’t partake this year, as the team is planning on making the competition an annual competition.

And the winner is…

If you do win the competition, you will be credited whenever your photograph is used throughout the campaign. The winner will also walk away with a grand prize (to be announced), and there will even be a special Community Favourite category which will be chosen by the public on social media.

Speaking on the competition, Siddhi Mulaokar, spokesperson and volunteer for K9 Friends stated, “What we’re doing is more than just a photography challenge; it’s a way for artists and our community to give back, tell heartfelt stories, and help rescue dogs find their forever spotlight and maybe even their forever home.”

Want a calendar?

After the competition is over, K9 Friends will put the 2026 calendar on sale for you to purchase. It will help raise much-needed funds and awareness for abandoned dogs across the UAE.

And we’re positive that once you have one, just one look at the ‘dog of the month’ will put a smile on your face.

We can’t wait to see these photographs! Good luck, everyone.

Images: Unsplash