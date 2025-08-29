One of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, Linkin Park, is officially making their long-awaited return. And they’re bringing the noise to Abu Dhabi

Linkin Park fans, it’s happening. The Grammy-Award-winning icons are heading to Abu Dhabi, performing at the Etihad Arena in what we are sure is going to be a sold-out concert on January 20, 2026.

The band has performed in Abu Dhabi before, but this was back in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Mike Shinoda, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell, Colin Brittain, Joe Hahn, and Alex Feder will be lighting up Yas Island in the new year. And while he may not be with us anymore, we all are sure to feel Chester Bennington’s wonderful spirit during the night. Chester’s unique vocal style is now performed by Emily Armstrong, who became the lead singer of Linkin Park when the band regrouped in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Arena (@etihadarena.ae)

The concert is part of the band’s From Zero World Tour, and on the night, fans will be graced by their tunes that span close to 30 decades.

The tour will celebrate the band’s latest album From Zero with singles such as The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown. Some of their other legendary hits you can sing along to on the night will include In the End, Numb, Breaking the Habit, and Somewhere I Belong.

We are so excited for this one!

When do tickets for Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi go on sale?