Expect road closures on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) starting September 1 as major upgrade begins

Drivers, we have another UAE highway update for you, there’s a road closure on a popular road from Dubai to RAK. Parts of the E11 highway in Ras Al Khaimah will be closed starting September 1 as part of the first phase of a significant roadworks project. Drivers should plan ahead for traffic diversions, as a temporary 2km road will be constructed to ensure safe vehicle movement during construction.

So, if you’re traveling on the E11 or nearby routes, expect delays and follow official detours during the UAE highway closure.

What’s being upgraded?

The project includes:

Widening the road from two lanes to four lanes in each direction

Adding a dedicated service road for local traffic

Building new bridges and tunnels at key junctions

Installing electricity, telecoms, irrigation, rainwater drainage networks, and LED streetlights

Where do the roadworks take place?

The upgrade stretches from Al Hamra Roundabout to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

Traffic changes during construction

Stage One: Sections at Al Hamra Roundabout will close, with traffic redirected along alternative routes.

Stage Two: Road widening continues, with new bridges and tunnels at Dolphin Junction (S4), the E11 to E311 Junction (D1), the Red Tunnel (S3), and the Mina Al Arab Tunnel (F1/F2). Extra lanes will be added to ease congestion.

Why is the upgrade happening?

The Department of Public Services says the upgrade is needed to support Ras Al Khaimah’s growing population. Once complete, the road network will be safer, faster, and more modern for everyone.

Image: Khaleej Times