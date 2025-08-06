Recent tremors have residents talking, here’s what you should know and how to stay prepared

On Tuesday, August 5 this week, The National Centre of Meteorology reported a minor earthquake in the United Arab Emirates. The earthquake took place in Khor Fakkan, a town on the Gulf of Oman and was measured at 2.0 on the Richter Scale. It was recorded at 8.35pm UAE time and had a depth of 5 kilometres.

Some residents would have felt a slight tremor in the affected area, but for those in urban areas like Dubai, this is news as no tremors were reported here or any damage.

A 2.0 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Khor Fakkan at 20:35, 05/08/2025 “UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 5, 2025

There have been multiple earthquakes around the world in the last few weeks such as Russia, Pakistan and the USA. Minor earthquakes are not completely uncommon in the UAE, and are usually nothing to worry about. There are about three per year in the country and most people won’t even notice. If you are worried, here is what you should do in the event of an earthquake in the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology advised in 2021 that in the event of an earthquake, one must remain calm and act both quickly and wisely to ensure safety.

Indoors:

If you are indoors protect your head and face with something light but strong, or hide under a table or bed.

Avoid hanging or loose objects, mirrors, glass and windows

Avoid elevators

Once the earthquake is over, turn off power supplies including electricity, gas and water in the house before leaving

Outdoors

Avoid towers and tall buildings as much as possible

Head to an open space

Watch out for walls, and unstable objects

Do not try and enter buildings

Driving

Pull over in a safe place and wait for earthquake to stop

Avoid bridges, powerlines and buildings as much as possible.

The weather in the UAE is hot at the moment, and you may be wondering when we are going to see an ease and a sign that winter is on its way. Don’t worry, cooler weather is coming and here’s when to expect it.

Image: NCM