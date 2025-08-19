A stargazing trip where the skies stayed quiet, but the desert adventure more than made up for it

There are nights in the desert when the stars put on a dazzling display, glittering like diamonds scattered across the sky. Our evening with Arabian Wanderers in Al Qua’a desert wasn’t quite like that. The stars were shy, peeking out only occasionally through the hazy clouds. But here’s the twist: the lack of a sparkling sky didn’t take away from the magic of the experience. If anything, it made every other element shine brighter.

The journey

The trip began with a drive that felt like part of the adventure itself. Leaving Dubai behind, we wound through highways that soon melted into open desert roads, dunes rising up on either side. The fading sun painted the sand in golden and rose hues, turning the journey into something cinematic. By the time we reached Al Qua’a, the horizon stretched endlessly, vast and breathtaking.

The setting

Even without a canopy of stars, the desert setting was unforgettable. Golden dunes rolled on in every direction, silent and serene. A crisp breeze carried with it a sense of calm you don’t often find in city life. Standing there, you felt dwarfed by nature’s scale, the kind of perspective only the desert can give.

The activities

From the moment we arrived, it was clear this wasn’t just about stargazing. First came sandboarding, a thrill that had us racing and tumbling down slopes of soft sand, laughter echoing across the dunes. It’s important to note that we went on this adventure during one of the hottest weekends in the UAE, yes, crazy, but well worth it. As twilight deepened, we gathered around a fire, playing games and sharing stories, a group of strangers quickly feeling like old friends. From Portuguese to Spanish, British English to Urdu, the circle felt like a little United Nations in Al Qua’a as people bonded and showed off their competitive side. Dinner was a hearty barbecue feast of meats like beef, chicken and some local gems like tabbouleh. Plates filled with grilled meats, fresh salads, and warm bread were devoured under the night sky which was filled with stars, until they got shy and went into hiding. An astronomer’s talk rounded out the evening, guiding us through constellations we couldn’t quite see but could vividly imagine, blending science with mythology in a way that brought the cosmos alive.

The host

At the heart of it all was our host, Rizwan Ali. Charismatic, attentive, and endlessly knowledgeable, he kept the group engaged and comfortable. His ability to transform what could have been a disappointment into an evening full of joy speaks volumes.

The experience

Yes, we saw some stars, but not nearly as many as we’d hoped. Who would have known that you can’t order stars around and ask them to appear, but that’s the beauty of this experience – you know never know what to expect. The desert gave us so much more: the rush of sandboarding, the warmth of a fire under the night sky, the delicious taste of barbecue, and the camaraderie of shared adventure. In the end, the stargazing trip turned out to be about more than stars, it was about connection, nature, and the unexpected magic of the desert.

Stargazing or not, Arabian Wanderers delivers an adventure worth taking. For anyone craving something different, this is a night out in the desert you won’t forget.

Images: Supplied