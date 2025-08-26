Packing, shifting, and unpacking in Dubai can be stressful, but these moving companies make it much easier

Moving house in Dubai is a big job. From boxing up all your belongings to dismantling furniture and setting up in your new place, the tasks can seem endless. Thankfully, there are local moving companies that know the city inside out and can take care of the heavy lifting (literally). The team will allow you to save time and cut out your stress, allowing you to settle into your new home with ease.

Here are four trusted services to make your Dubai move smoother.

On the move

Run by a British management team, On The Move has helped thousands of families settle into new homes across Dubai. Their team is known for reliable, professional service and tailoring each move to match your needs. Whether you’re shifting from a studio or a villa, they’ll guide you through the process from start to finish.

Contact: (04) 884 7705, onthemove.ae

@onthemoveuae

Leader relocations

With more than 30 years in Dubai, Leader Relocations is one of the city’s longest-running moving companies. They handle everything from packing and transporting to safe storage, with a strong reputation for treating belongings with care. Their experienced team knows how to make moving around Dubai as stress-free as possible. for you.

Contact: (800) 532337, leaderrelocations.com

@leaderrelocations

Santa Fe Relocation

Santa Fe offers customised moving solutions for anyone shifting homes within Dubai. Services include packing, storage, and furniture moving, with flexible options to suit different needs. They also cater to business moves if you’re relocating an office within the city.

Contact: (04) 332 1595, santaferelo.com

@santaferelocation

Choose & Move

Choose & Move is a one-stop shop for moving in Dubai. Beyond packing and shifting, their team can help with dismantling furniture, handling documents, and even handyman services like painting, plumbing, and flooring. Perfect if you want everything sorted in one go with just one company.

Contact: (050) 135 9865, chooseandmoves.com

@chooseandmove

Image: Unsplash