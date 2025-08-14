The restaurant is by renowned Chef Izu and the creators of GAIA, Shanghai Me and Maison de la Plage

There’s a gorgeous new restaurant coming to the fancy-restaurant-capital of Dubai, DIFC and it’s by the group behind GAIA, Shanghai ME, Maison de la Plage and more huge success stories in Dubai. Fundamental Hospitality is bringing KIGO to the Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and the restaurant offers counter style dining built around omakase, a Japanese phrase meaning ‘I’ll leave it up to you’, where guests entrust the chef to craft a bespoke, multi-course journey that evolves with the seasons. The new restaurant is set to open in Dubai in September.

The experience begins before you step into the restaurant, on the terrace, where guests cross a stone path and a minimalist dry garden as they make their way into the 44-seat dining room. In the centre, you’ll find a striking sushi counter crafted from rare Aji stone sourced from a single mountain in Japan’s Kagawa area, known for its 40,000-year history and enduring strength. Find artwork by Eiki Kimura, drawing on the Rimpa-style. The whole restaurant oozes creativity and authenticity to the Japanese culture.

The name KIGO originates from Japanese haiku poetry, encompassing words or phrases that capture the essence of each season, and the restaurant is also doing just that with its concept.

KIGO’s menu is as carefully created as the decor, ingredients are selected for their cultural resonance and only when they reach their fullest flavour. When you visit KIGO, as you sit at the stone counter, you can witness each dish come to life before your eyes as the chef crafts a personalised omakase in real time or if you prefer, opt for the set kaiseki menu that represents the luxury culture of Japan. For drinks, you’ll find rare sakes exclusive to the region, including one produced by a brewery from the birthplace of Head Chef Akinori Tanigawa. You can expect premium cocktails too, each served with a poetic micro story.

Chef Izu is loved by the Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and he regularly visits his restaurants. If it’s good enough for Sheikh Hamdan, it’s good enough for us.

