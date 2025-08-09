As the UAE cements its position as a global education hub, new schools openings are set to offer more choice for families

From British to IB schools, here’s a look at the new schools opening in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in 2025 and 2026.

Dubai schools opening this month

GEMS School of Research and Innovation

GEMS School of Research and Innovation is a premium, forward-thinking institution located in Dubai Sports City, offering education from Foundation 1 through to Year 13. The school is designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and advanced research skills. Set on an impressive campus valued at just under Dhs4 million and spanning 47,600 square meters, the state of the art facilities include modern classrooms, dedicated science and technology labs, innovation hubs, and extensive sports and arts amenities. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning and cutting-edge educational practices, GEMS aims to foster a dynamic and inspiring environment where students can excel academically and personally.

Opening: August 2025

Location: Dubai Sports City

Tuition fees: Dhs116,000 to Dhs206,000 annually

Dubai British School (DBS)

The school’s performance and educational practices are exceptionally high, consistently surpassing expectations set by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulatory authority overseeing private education quality in Dubai. This strong commitment to excellence ensures a supportive learning environment that fosters academic achievement and holistic development.

Dubai British School Mira will be the fourth branch in the Dubai British School family, joining the well established Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park campuses. Like its sister schools, DBS Mira follows the National Curriculum for England, providing an internationally recognized education framework. Notably, the Emirates Hills campus has maintained an ‘Outstanding’ KHDA rating since 2017, reflecting the school’s long-standing dedication to superior teaching standards, student progress, and wellbeing.

Opening: August 2025

Location: Mira, Dubai

Tuition fees: From Dh51,477 (FS1) to Dh77,217 (Year 13)

Victory Heights Primary School

Victory Heights Primary School in City of Arabia is a standalone primary institution catering to students from Foundation Stage to Year 6. It is closely affiliated as a sister school to the highly regarded Victory Heights Primary School in Dubai Sports City, which has earned an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the KHDA. The school is committed to delivering high-quality education with a focus on nurturing young learners through a balanced curriculum and a supportive, community-driven environment.

Opening: August 2025

Location: City of Arabia, Dubailandteach

Tuition fees: Dh40,000 to Dh57,000 annually

BC Academy

BC Academy is a boutique private school located in Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, offering a personalised and student-focused learning experience. Situated on a spacious 20,000 square meter campus, the school has the capacity to accommodate up to 700 pupils. BC Academy is known for its commitment to small class sizes, tailored teaching approaches where students can thrive academically and socially.

Opening: 2025

Location: Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, Dubai

Dubai English Speaking School Academic City (DESSC)

DESSC is a primary-only school in Academic City that follows the English National Curriculum. It offers a strong foundation in core subjects while fostering creativity and personal growth in a supportive environment. The school focuses on high teaching standards and well-rounded development to prepare students for future academic success.

Opening: August 2025

Location: Academic City, Dubai

Tuition fees: Dh55,250 to Dh63,750

Dubai schools opening in 2026

Ash Mount School

Ash Mount School, launched by Interstar Education, is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School serving students aged 3 to 18 in the Mudon community. The school offers a comprehensive IB curriculum designed to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who are equipped to succeed in a global society. Ash Mount School focuses on fostering intellectual curiosity, creativity, and personal growth within a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.

Opening: August 2026

Location: Mudon, Dubai

Harrow International School Dubai

Harrow International School Dubai is the city’s first Harrow school and is operated by the renowned education provider Taaleem. Located on a vast 50,000 square meter campus along Hessa Street, the school has capacity for up to 1,800 students. It offers a world-class British curriculum with an emphasis on leadership, character development, and academic excellence, reflecting the prestigious heritage of the original Harrow School in the UK.

Opening: 2026

Location: Hessa Street, Dubai

Abu Dhabi schools opening

Gordonstoun School

Gordonstoun School’s first overseas campus is opening on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone for this renowned Scottish independent school. Known globally for its unique approach to education combining academic excellence with outdoor learning and character development, Gordonstoun Abu Dhabi aims to offer the same values-driven, holistic education. The campus will provide a rigorous academic programme alongside extensive opportunities for personal growth and leadership.

Opening: 2027

Location: Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi

Harrow International School

The new Harrow International School on Saadiyat Island is an extension of the prestigious Harrow brand, operated by Taaleem. With a capacity for 1,800 students, the school offers the distinguished British curriculum alongside a strong emphasis on leadership, character building, and academic excellence. Designed with state-of-the-art facilities, it serves the growing demand for premium international education in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district.

Opening: 2026

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Yasmina American School

Yasmina American School is an affordable option within the Aldar Education portfolio, offering a high-quality American curriculum education in Abu Dhabi. It serves families seeking a US-style education with a focus on academic rigor, holistic development, and extracurricular opportunities. As the second school in Aldar’s American curriculum group, Yasmina aims to provide accessible education that prepares students for success in local and international contexts.

Opening: August 2025

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sharjah schools opening

Reigate Grammar School

Reigate Grammar School is a branch of one of the UK’s most historic and highly ranked private schools, known for its academic excellence and extensive extracurricular programme. Located in the Masaar community of Sharjah, this new campus will have the capacity to accommodate up to 2,700 students when it opens in 2027. Offering a British curriculum, the school combines traditional values with modern teaching methods and state-of-the-art facilities, catering to families seeking a prestigious UK education within the UAE.

Opening: 2027

Location: Masaar, Sharjah

Rushmore American School

Rushmore American School is a new K–12 institution offering a comprehensive US curriculum education, set to open in 2025 in the Al Suyoh residential area of Sharjah. The school aims to provide a rigorous American education framework designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills from early childhood through to high school graduation. With a focus on academic excellence and holistic student development, Rushmore will serve the growing demand for quality US curriculum options in Sharjah.

Opening: 2025

Location: Al Suyoh, Sharjah

With a diverse range of curriculum choices and state-of-the-art facilities, the UAE’s education landscape continues to expand, offering families even more opportunities to find the right fit for their children in the coming years.

Images: Unsplash