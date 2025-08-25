New city, new start: These are the best places to live in Dubai

So, you’ve just landed in Dubai, suitcase full, job lined up, and Google Maps wide open. First mission? Find a place that feels like home without getting lost in endless listings. The good news: Dubai has a neighbourhood for just about every lifestyle, budget, and mood. From community-focused spots to areas with easy metro access, great places to eat, and weekend shopping. This guide breaks down the best places to live in Dubai for first-timers looking to settle in.

Dubai Marina

Waterfront living with energy

Average rent (1‑bed): Dhs90,000 to Dhs155,000

Why you’ll love it: There’s a 7 km jogging track on your doorstep, great cafés, and views that make coming home feel like a joy.

Where to eat and drink: Settle in at Mama Zonia or Papas Dubai for dinner with marina views, or treat yourself at City Social for a next-level date night. For drinks, check out rooftop favourite Attiko or Bar Du Port. Chasing the sun? Spend the day poolside at Be Beach or Drift Beach. For golden hour, Jetty Lounge is a laid-back winner for sunset drinks by the sea.

Wellness: Peak your energy with an F45 class, aerial yoga at Go Eclipse, or a run along the Marina walkway. There are plenty of other studios too, depending on how you like to move, like Wellfit, JA Ocean View Gym, Balans Studio, The Marina Gym, and more. Families? Hit the beach or let the kids loose at Jump n Fun.

Shop: Dubai Marina Mall feels like a cosy little boutique mall, small but with everything you need. If the thought of a huge mall overwhelms you, this is the sweet spot for convenient shopping without the crowds. It’s got restaurants, cafés, beauty spots, and even a Waitrose, which is one of the best grocery stores in the city.

Getting around: Sobha Realty and DMCC metro stations sit right on the edge of the district, making the metro the easiest way to get to Dubai Marina. There’s also the tram and bike-share for getting around locally.

Downtown Dubai

City centre, all day, every day

Average rent (1‑bed): Dhs100,000 to Dhs150,000

Why you’ll love it: Be where the action is – events, fountains, skyline views, and walking distance from all the landmark spots.

Where to eat & drink: Head to Urla for views and seafood, or try Josette and La Maison Ani for French dining that feels lively but relaxed. Fi’lia Dubai is a go-to for Italian-South American fusion and a great atmosphere. And when it comes to drinks? DIFC is where it all happens, perfect for pretty much anything, whether it’s after-work catch-ups, weekend nights out, or a midweek lunch.

Wellness: Plenty of options, whatever your pace or preference. Roar Fitness, The Lab Studios, Warehouse Gym, 1Rebel, and Fit Republik are all solid picks.

Shop: With more than 1,200 stores, Dubai Mall has everything, from big-name fashion and local designers to tech, beauty, and lifestyle essentials.

Getting around: Downtown Dubai is well connected with two metro stations, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall and Business Bay, making the metro a quick and easy way to get around the city. Plus, taxis and ride-hailing apps are always handy. For shorter trips, plenty of walking paths mean you can easily explore on foot.

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Walkable, vibrant, waterside

Average rent (1‑bed): Dhs100,000 to Dhs145,000

Why you’ll love it: The beach is a walk away, there are a number of café options, and endless entertainment steps from your door.

Where to eat & drink: Breakfast at Bake My Day or Eggspectation, Turkish and Lebanese fusion at Zou Zou, or high-end dining at Mott 32. There are so many great options to choose from here, and no shortage of cuisines. Awani is a go-to for Levantine dishes, and The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill is one of the city’s top brasserie-style spots, especially if you’re into seafood. And if Italian food is your thing, Eataly has everything, from familiar favourites to ingredients you’d usually find in a market-style setting. For brunch, head to STK, enjoy rooftop drinks at Paradiso or Bla Bla, or go for toes-in-the-sand sundowners at Tamoka.

Wellness: JBR offers a range of options like Fitness Zone and Barry’s Gym for intense workouts, along with KO8 Fitness Center and Sweat Fitness for more personalised training. Whether it’s group classes or solo sessions, you’ll find a gym that fits your style.

Shop: JBR’s The Beach is where you’ll find a cool mix of shops, from trendy boutiques to familiar brands, plus plenty of cafes to chill in between.

Getting around: The Dubai Tram takes you easily to Marina and connects you to the Dubai Metro network.

Palm Jumeirah

Island life meets laid-back luxury

Average rent (1-bed): Dhs150,000 to Dhs180,000

Why you’ll love it: Wide streets, sea views, and a laid-back, island-like atmosphere make The Palm Jumeriah feel like its own world. With villas and low-rise apartments along the fronds, it’s perfect if you want space, light, and community without the city rush.

Where to eat and drink: KoKo Bay on West Beach nails Asian fusion right by the sea. If you want a Mediterranean spot to hang out all day, Tagomago’s perfect for food, drinks, and chilling on the beach. Ibn Al Bahr is your spot for Lebanese seafood market-style dining. Ristorante Loren serves up Italian with a view. Sushi lovers have Nobu at Atlantis and SushiSamba for Japanese-Peruvian fusion. HANU at St. Regis brings modern Korean BBQ.

Wellness: Stay active with nearby gyms like Fitness First Atlantis, Club Mina, KO8, Barry’s, and MVMT Fit.

Shop: Nakheel Mall is your go-to, with everything from retail brands to dining spots to a rooftop cinema, perfect for quick errands or a relaxed day out.

Getting around: The Palm Monorail links you to Dubai Marina and beyond, making car-free living easy.

Dubai Hills

Laid-back luxury growing fast

Average rent (1‑bed): Dhs90,000 to Dhs95,0000

Why you’ll love it: A newer community with greenery, villas, and neighbourhood calm that’s still growing.

Where to eat & drink: Some of your go-tos in this neighbourhood will be Pitfire, Reif Kushiyaki, Joe & The Juice, and Avatara.

Wellness: Flow Space or Fit N Glam are your spots for strong moves or mindful sessions.

Shop: Dubai Hills Mall packs in 600 shops, and even a roller coaster and splash park for the weekend.

Getting around: New bus routes like DH1 now connect Dubai Hills directly to nearby Dubai Metro stations, making your commute easier and more convenient.

*The future of Dubai is green: The best green communities in Dubai right now*

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Affordable living with a laid-back lifestyle

Average rent (1‑bed): Dhs75,000 to Dhs80,000

Why you’ll love it: Quiet yet dynamic, and home to FIVE Jumeirah Village with its 269‑pool complex, a stylish escape featuring sky villas, top entertainment, and premium hospitality.

Where to eat & drink: McCafferty’s roast dinners, exotic turns at Café Isan, then dance at The Mansion or watch the match at Goose Island.

Wellness: You’ve got solid options here with gyms like Wellfit JVC and Prime Fitness, whether you’re into lifting, classes, or just getting a quick session in.

Shop: Circle Mall for essentials, coffee from Coffee Planet, plus nearby parks for mornings outside.

Getting around: Those staying in JVC mostly depend on their cars or buses to get around.