Sponsored: It’s back and better than ever…

The iconic Ibiza-inspired O Beach Dubai, with its luxury service, world-class DJ sets and epic weekend parties, is set to return to Dubai’s nightlife scene this September after a hugely successful first season in Dubai. This time its kicking off the 2025 winter season with a brand new theme: The Heartbeat Season #LiveLoud. The second season promises an atmosphere like no other, where every beat, every moment and every celebrating is felt to the fullest. Guests can expect an energy-filled environment where every sound, every dance move, and every cheer is amplified, creating memories that last long after the sun sets.

On the weekend of September 12, festivities begin with a soft opening as guests are invited to come back to celebrate the start of winter in the UAE. The party properly kicks off the following weekend though as from September 19 to 21, the official opening weekend takes place. The weekend marks the start of the brand new season of energy, joy and unforgettable moments for every guest. Enjoy signature cocktails by the pool, dance under the sun, or simply soak in the high-octane atmosphere.

For those wondering if their favourite events are coming back, the answer is yes… Those epic weekly events are coming back as promised, but this time they’re bringing even more energy. You can expect events like last season such as Poolside sessions during the week days, On111 on Thursdays, La Fiesta on Fridays, Kisstory and O Brunch on Saturdays and Ladies Day on Sundays. Whichever day you choose, there’s a party going from day to night, and you’ll have a brilliant time with those famous orange cups in hand.

Stay tuned for DJ and event announcements too…

Location: Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi Street, Dubai Marina

Opening Times: From 11am

Contact: obeachdubai.com