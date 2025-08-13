Dubai is the city that does extra best, and these things to do describe the city in the best way

At What’s On, we find ourselves saying “only in Dubai” so often at things we come across day-to-day and we’ve decided to make a list of the wonderful, over-the-top experiences that you can do when you feel like being extra.

Stay in an underwater suite

At Atlantis, The Palm, you can book an underwater suite where floor-to-ceiling windows look directly into the Ambassador Lagoon. Forget counting sheep, here you’ll count the number of teeth on a shark, possibly find Nemo and drift off while giant rays glide by.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Cost: from Dhs26,000 per night

Get a caviar hair treatment

In Dubai, Caviar isn’t just for eating, it’s also for your hair. Head to Alkemy Salon in Atlantis the Royal and get treated to the luxurious salon treatment where a rich caviar mask deeply moisturises, enhances shine and leaves your hair looking and feeling healthy for up to two washes. It will set you back Dhs500 but don’t worry you wont smell like the sea.

Location: Alkemy Salon, Atlantis the Royal

Cost: Dhs500

Have your food prepared by an AI chef

We know technology is developing quickly but this is a world first. There’s a restaurant about to open in Dubai that is completely run by an AI chef. Developed by UAE-based culinary tech innovators UMAI, Chef Aiman (get it?AI-man?), is a fully integrated AI chef, capable of creating menus, designing recipes, recommending ingredients and even managing kitchen operations in the soon to open restaurant, WOOHOO.

Location: WOOHOO, Downtown Dubai

Rent a Maybach as your taxi

If a regular Dubai taxi isn’t cutting it for your next trip, arrive in style with a Mercedes Maybach S-Class instead and really make an entrance. You can book ultra luxury cars through the app Wheely, and they show up just like a normal taxi, just with a higher price ofcourse.

Cost: from Dhs350

Get a Birkin bag for your birthday…cake

Always dreamed of having a Birkin but can’t justify the price tag? Well now you can get one for your birthday for a fraction of the price, and even better, you can eat it. Lot’s of Dubai bakeries can whip one up for you, however this one (photographed) from Mister Baker looks stylish and delicious.

Location: Mister Baker

Cost: Dhs630

Ski in the desert

Dubai is known for its sand and not its snow however that doesn’t stop visitors and residents from skiing in Dubai. In the Mall of the Emirates, you’ll find a full sized ski slope with a chairlift, a zipline, a ski school, and so much more. You can even have lunch or dinner with penguins at Ski Dubai too.

Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates

Get gold from a vending machine

In the city of gold, the precious metal is added to so many things like facials and coffees. However actual gold bars are easy to get your hands on too and you can now grab them from a gold vending machine. Locations are in Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, Atlantis the Palm and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Location: across Dubai

Cost: Normal gold rate according to weight

Go deep diving, but indoors

Deep Dive Dubai holds the record for the world’s deepest pool and this underwater attraction is designed to mimic a sunken city. It’s such a cool concept and you can experience it regardless of your level from specialised divers to snorkellers.

Location: Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba

Cost: from Dhs400

Dine with fake waves lapping at your feet

At 101 Restaurant in One&Only The Palm, the private dining experience is one to be remembered. Enclosed by curved, coral-inspired screens, this intimate space features customisable lighting and a mesmerising LED floor where you can watch the waves but not feel them.

Location: 101 Restaurant in One&Only The Palm, Dubai

Visit one street where it rains constantly

Everything is possible in Dubai, we’ve established that, but having a singular street where it rains is almost pushing it for us. Head to The World Islands and feel like you’re in a European city experiencing a gorgeous summer shower. Bring your umbrella though.

Location: Voco Monaco, The World Islands, Dubai

Buy a shark in a petshop

Yep, you heard that right. We’re not telling you to buy a shark, but in Dubai if you wanted to, you could.

Cost: Dhs6,000 to Dhs10,000

Visit a life-size A380 plane made of flowers

You may have spotted this one already, but if you haven’t, it’s impressive. Head to the Miracle Garden and see the life-sized plane made from flowers. It’s a world record, the largest floral installation.

Location: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South

Cost: Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children

Experience a rollercoaster, in a shopping mall

Shopping and suddenly fancy an adrenaline hit? Head to Dubai Hills Mall and strap in for The Storm Coaster, the world’s fastest vertical-launch indoor rollercoaster.

Location: Dubai Hills Mall

Cost: from Dhs65

Try a floating cinema

It’s closed for the summer, but when the weather cools down Floté cinema is a gorgeous spot for an evening date. Watch a movie cuddled up in a little private boat and grab some snacks from the cafe.

Location: Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain

Cost: Dhs400 per boat