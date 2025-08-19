Stay like royalty: 6 palaces turned luxury hotels around the world
Live out your fairy tale dream at these stunning palaces around the world
Ever dreamed of living like royalty? While visiting a palace or two might be on your itinerary when you travel, there are a few grand palaces across the world that have turned into opulent hotels. Which means… you check in and experience a slice of regal life. And yes, you can wear a crown, no judgement.
Here are 6 magnificent palaces turned luxury hotels around the world that promise a stay fit for royalty.
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India
This palace-turned-hotel was originally called Jag Niwas, and was built by Maharana Jagat Singh II. It floats on the serene waters of Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan and was the summer retreat of the royal family.
Now, it is home to 83 rooms, all meticulously restored to their former glory, offering a glimpse into a bygone era. The hotel hosts curated experiences, including heritage walks through the palace for those looking to learn more about its past. The hotel takes up the first spot in the ‘One-of-a-Kind Hotels’ category by Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025. Its spa, J Wellness Circle is another award winner and offers holistic wellness based on ancient Indian healing practices.
Dromoland, Ireland
Fun fact: Ireland is home to around 30,000 castles and castle ruins. If you travel through Ireland’s countryside, it won’t be long before you spot a castle, or its ruins. The high number of castles is due to its turbulent history, including centuries of conflict between Irish clans and with invading forces like the Anglo-Normans. And the Normans loved building castles. However, there are other castles in Ireland as well, and you have a chance to stay in one of their rooms.
Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, is a 500-acre estate and a well-known 5-star castle hotel and a popular tourist destination. It dates back to the 16th century and was once the ancestral home of the O’Briens, a descendant of Brian Boru – one of Ireland’s High Kings. Now, it boasts spacious, refurbished rooms with exquisite furnishings, canopied beds, and beautiful views. Activities you can do around the castle include falconry, archery, clay pigeon shooting, and more importantly, the estate also features a championship 18-hole golf course sure to attract the golfing fans. You can enjoy guided tours with the castle historian, and even have your wedding here.
Althoff Grandhotel Schloss Bensberg
Schloss Bensberg in Bergisch Gladbach in West Germany is known worldwide as a luxury hotel. It was formerly a princely hunting lodge but sadly, its owners did not live to see its completion. Today it is one of the world’s leading hotels and event locations.
For those checking in, besides enjoying the extraordinary castle panorama nestled in the midst of the tranquillity of Bergisches Land, there’s also excellent Michelin-starred cuisine and the 4 elements spa by Althoff. As for the rooms, they come together wonderfully blending stylish elements with historical flair. For art lovers, the castle has built up a collection with works by Markus Lüpertz, Antoni Tàpies, Joseph Beuys, Georg Baselitz, AR Penck, Wilhelm Beestermöller, Wolfgang Stahr and Salvadore Dalí. The castle is located just 15 minutes away from the Cologne airport and in close proximity to the metropolises of Cologne and Düsseldorf.
Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, Turkey
Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul is an iconic symbol of the city, and it comes with an extraordinary history. It dates back to the 17th century and was originally a waterside villa and marble palace that became the royal residence. Fast-forward to 1910, and the palace was destroyed by a fire in 1910. It remained unused until it was reopened as a hotel by Kempinski Hotels in 1991.
It is home to a total of 317 rooms and suites plus restaurants and bars that offer a blissful culinary experience. It also hosts the city’s high-profile meetings and congresses, weddings, and social events. It is the only Ottoman imperial palace and hotel on the Bosphorus. The spa is worth a visit, but beyond this, head to the infinity outdoor pool that offers guests the feeling of floating on the Bosphorus.
Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo is a palace with over 150 years of history. It has seen the passing of several princely dynasties of Monaco. It underwent a complete renovation in 2019 and is located just adjacent to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, a spot to which it owes its fame. Inside, there are three restaurants, including Alain Ducasse’s mythical Louis XV, a three star restaurant in the Michelin guide. It has 208 rooms and suites, but nothing can get more luxurious than the Prince Rainier III suite. In its 600-square-meter space, there is an exclusive large terrace, and private infinity pool that overlooks the Casino square. On the top floor is the Monte-Carlo Spa and its Wellness Sky Club, a spot every wellness seeker should visit. It offers beauty rituals and massages, but you can also enjoy the pool, solarium, sauna, steam room and whirlpool.
Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, Malta
Xara Palace is now a five-star hotel housed inside a beautifully restored 17th-century palazzo. It is perched on centuries-old bastions and surrounded by stunning baroque architecture, so history fans will cherish a stay here. Its 17 luxurious accommodations are dotted with antique furniture and paintings and offer stunning views.
The palace opened in 1999 but has an interesting history all linked to the history of Mdina. Its walls even form part of the bastion walls that surround the hilltop city. Xara Palace was built in the 17th century and served as a residence for the noble family, Moscati Parisio. It has been meticulously restored and now operates as a hotel, offering a glimpse into the family’s opulent past.
Now, it also offers a Michelin-starred restaurant – the de Mondion which offers breathtaking views of the island, and a casual restaurant, Trattoria AD 1530 in the Piazza at the front of the hotel. It’s also a stunning venue for weddings, a honeymoon, a cultural stay, or an exclusive getaway.
