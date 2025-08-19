Live out your fairy tale dream at these stunning palaces around the world

Ever dreamed of living like royalty? While visiting a palace or two might be on your itinerary when you travel, there are a few grand palaces across the world that have turned into opulent hotels. Which means… you check in and experience a slice of regal life. And yes, you can wear a crown, no judgement.

Here are 6 magnificent palaces turned luxury hotels around the world that promise a stay fit for royalty.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

This palace-turned-hotel was originally called Jag Niwas, and was built by Maharana Jagat Singh II. It floats on the serene waters of Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan and was the summer retreat of the royal family.

Now, it is home to 83 rooms, all meticulously restored to their former glory, offering a glimpse into a bygone era. The hotel hosts curated experiences, including heritage walks through the palace for those looking to learn more about its past. The hotel takes up the first spot in the ‘One-of-a-Kind Hotels’ category by Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025. Its spa, J Wellness Circle is another award winner and offers holistic wellness based on ancient Indian healing practices.

Dromoland, Ireland

Fun fact: Ireland is home to around 30,000 castles and castle ruins. If you travel through Ireland’s countryside, it won’t be long before you spot a castle, or its ruins. The high number of castles is due to its turbulent history, including centuries of conflict between Irish clans and with invading forces like the Anglo-Normans. And the Normans loved building castles. However, there are other castles in Ireland as well, and you have a chance to stay in one of their rooms.

Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, is a 500-acre estate and a well-known 5-star castle hotel and a popular tourist destination. It dates back to the 16th century and was once the ancestral home of the O’Briens, a descendant of Brian Boru – one of Ireland’s High Kings. Now, it boasts spacious, refurbished rooms with exquisite furnishings, canopied beds, and beautiful views. Activities you can do around the castle include falconry, archery, clay pigeon shooting, and more importantly, the estate also features a championship 18-hole golf course sure to attract the golfing fans. You can enjoy guided tours with the castle historian, and even have your wedding here.

