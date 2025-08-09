Afternoon teas in Dubai bring the best of ‘royaltea’, where elegance and flavour come together perfectly

From floating hotels to palace-inspired lounges, these afternoon teas in Dubai redefine indulgence. With handcrafted treats, elegant settings, and silver-tiered trays, each experience serves pure royaltea, no crown required.

The Royal Tearoom

Where regal flavours reign supreme.

The Royal Tearoom is easily one of the most sophisticated tea experiences in Dubai. Nestled inside Atlantis The Royal, this luxurious spot is helmed by executive pastry Chef Christophe Devoille, who has travelled the world to source the finest and rarest ingredients. Expect a refined menu of all-day light snacks, elegant refreshments, and an indulgent afternoon tea that is truly second to none. Every detail from the presentation to the setting is crafted to make you feel like royalty.

Location: The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

Times: Daily, 8am to 12am

Contact: 04 426 2626

@atlantistheroyal

Maison Devoille

Where Parisian patisserie meets Dubai elegance.

A refined addition to Dubai’s afternoon tea scene, Maison Devoille brings timeless French flair to the heart of the city. Run by Chef Christophe Devoille, this elegant patisserie at One Za’abeel serves up indulgent delights like their signature marble cake and best-selling Grand Cru Matique, a luxurious blend of chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut that melts in your mouth. Beyond the sweets, the menu also surprises with savoury dishes such as gluten-free lobster spaghetti, and a curated range of signature teas. The elite, ultra-elegant interiors make you feel like you’ve stepped into a royal salon, the perfect setting for a regal afternoon treat.

Location: Maison Devoille, One&Only One Za’abeel, 1st Floor, Za’abeel, Dubai

Times: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Contact: 04 666 161

@maisondevoille

Queen Elizabeth 2

Where British tradition meets seafaring elegance.

Step aboard Dubai’s only floating hotel, the legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), for a truly regal afternoon tea. Hosted at the historic Queens Grill, once reserved exclusively for first-class passengers, this quintessentially British experience is steeped in nostalgia and elegance. Choose between the Cunard and Britannia packages, featuring tiered trays of savoury bites, freshly baked scones, and intricately crafted pastries. With its vintage white porcelain tea sets, wooden presentation boxes, and stunning views from the deck, the QE2 offers a one of a kind setting to sip and savour. A royal tradition with a nautical twist.

Location: Queens Grill, QE2 Floating Hotel, Port Rashid, Dubai

Times: Fridays & Saturdays, 3pm to 6:30pm (last seating at 5pm)

Contact: 04 526 8888

Note: Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available upon request.

@qe2dubai

Raffles Salon

Where timeless tradition meets modern indulgence.

Step into a world of elegance with the newly reimagined afternoon tea at Raffles Dubai, a refined ritual inspired by the golden age of travel. Served in the opulent Raffles Salon, this experience blends time-honoured classics with a contemporary twist. Expect delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones with velvety clotted cream, and an array of handcrafted pastries that celebrate culinary artistry. Paired with a selection of the world’s finest TWG teas, and optionally elevated with a bespoke TWG tea cocktail, every sip and bite is a moment to savour. This isn’t just tea, it’s an invitation to revel in the art of fine living.

Location: Raffles Salon, Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi City

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Contact: 04 324 8888

@rafflesdubai

The Samovar Lounge

Where tradition flows with a summer breeze.

Savour the refined ceremony of afternoon tea at The Samovar Lounge, a lavish parlour nestled within One&Only Royal Mirage. With panoramic views of palm-lined gardens, glistening fountains, and the turquoise pool, the setting is as serene as it is stunning. This season, the Summer Breeze Afternoon Tea offers a refreshing twist on the classic ritual, think delicate savouries, seasonal pastries, and cool infusions that perfectly complement the lounge’s elegant ambiance. Whether you’re catching up with friends or seeking a moment of calm, this is where tea meets tranquility.

Location: The Samovar Lounge, Arabian Court, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 12am

Contact: 04 399 9999

@ooRoyalMirage

Bijou Patisserie

Where every bite is a jewel.

Tucked inside Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Bijou meaning “jewel” in French is a chic patisserie best known for hosting one of Dubai’s most elegant afternoon teas. Le Goûter, the hotel’s signature French tea experience, is presented in a sophisticated vault that’s dramatically unlocked with a special key. Expect delicate éclairs, lemon tarts, and their famous Cannelés Bordelais in indulgent flavours like pistachio, vanilla, chocolate, and lemon. Whether you’re treating yourself or entertaining guests, this refined ritual is a playful yet polished nod to French tradition.

Location: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, WAFI, Sheikh Rashid Road

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm (Le Goûter Afternoon Tea)

Contact: 04 281 4111

@bijoupatisserie

At.mosphere

Where sky-high views meet French finesse.

Perched on Level 122 of the iconic Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere offers an afternoon tea that’s as elevated as its location. Recognised by the Michelin Guide Dubai 2025 and Gault&Millau 2025, this French-inspired experience is served with sweeping, unmatched views of the city skyline. Expect refined savouries, artful pastries, and premium tea blends served in a setting that redefines luxury. It’s an afternoon tea for those who like their indulgence with a side of sky.

Location: At.mosphere, Level 122, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 12am

Contact: 04 888 3828

@atmospheredubai

Ginori Terrace

Where la dolce vita meets timeless tradition.

Afternoon tea at Ginori Terrace offers a refined take on the classic St. Regis Afternoon Tea, elegantly served on exquisite Ginori 1735 porcelain. This serene escape along Marasi Drive invites guests to indulge in a curated selection of teas, perfectly paired with a medley of sweet and savoury delicacies. Whether you’re sipping bubbles or keeping it classic with coffee and tea, every detail reflects sophistication and a touch of Italian charm, a true celebration of la dolce vita.

Location: Ginori Terrace, Marasi Drive, Dubai

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Packages: Coffee & tea or non-alcoholic bubbles Dhs250pp or bubbles Dhs320pp

Contact: 04 512 5682

