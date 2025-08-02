Be transported from the desert to the French Riviera

La Petite Maison at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, is a love letter to French flair. From buttery snails to dreamy desserts, this fine dining favourite delivers on flavour, charm and style. Here’s our review of this Abu Dhabi fine dining favourite.

The Spot

La Petite Maison sits inside The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The Michelin-starred restaurant began as a charming restaurant in the old town of Nice in the 1980s. It was founded by Nicole Rubi, a French woman of Italian descent who believed in simple, honest food made exceptionally well. Her philosophy travelled and now there are restaurants in London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Doha, Miami, Limassol, and Abu Dhabi.

The Vibe

Crisp white tablecloths glow against the bright coloured art on the walls. Every fork, every glass, every fold of napkin is precise. In the middle of the room, the staff gather like they’re backstage at a play. Sleeves are rolled, aprons are tied. There’s a hum in the air, not from guests but from the team getting into position. French music plays in the background as the barman mixes pink mocktails with the care of someone mixing perfume. Then, without warning, the staff let out a shout. It’s part war cry, part theatre. A signal. And with that, the doors open and service begins.

Food and Drinks

LPM’s food is French Mediterranean with a whisper of Italian. It’s what happens when comfort food gets dressed up for a night out. Think simple ingredients, treated with the kind of reverence usually reserved for royalty. It’s the kind of food you’d expect from the South of France if your grandmother and a French chef teamed up in the kitchen. It’s elegant without being stuffy and rich without being heavy. Everything feels considered yet effortless. The Burrata with black truffle is the kind of starter that makes you close your eyes on the first bite. Creamy, earthy and too good to share. The showstopper is the beef tartare with smoked bone marrow mayonnaise – a dish so decadent, it should come with a warning label. You could fall in love over that dish.

You haven’t been to LPM if you haven’t had the Burgundy snails with garlic butter and parsley. It’s the real hero of the starters, they are a rite of passage. Sides like the dauphinois gratin and broccolini keep things balanced and satisfying.

The grilled Wagyu sirloin was rich and indulgent, a dish for when you’re feeling celebratory. The Vivienne lamb cutlets were sublime and packed with flavour and finished with just enough finesse to make you fall in love. Perfectly pink, dressed with olive, eggplant caviar and pine nuts, they’ll haunt your dreams for a long time.

But not everything landed perfectly. The lobster linguine, looked the part but fell short on the flavour. The pasta was tasty, but the lobster itself should have stayed in Canada. It wasn’t bad, but it didn’t sing. Blame the snails for stealing the spotlight. The homemade rigatoni arrabbiata is a safe, solid choice for the meat-free crowd.

Dessert is where the magic returns. The vanilla cheesecake lives up to its reputation as the best in the UAE. Light, creamy, perfectly paired with a berry compote. The hot chocolate mousse is smooth and indulgent, like something written straight from the heart of the kitchen. Both desserts tasted like they were made for the king of France. Drinks are thoughtful and beautifully made. Whether you’re going alcohol-free or diving into cocktails, the flavours are clean, bright and refreshing.

The Service

There’s a quiet choreography to the way the staff move. They glide, rather than walk, anticipating what you need before you realise you need it. Waiters know the menu intimately. Their recommendations are honest, thoughtful and spot on. The sommelier, with a palate as sharp as his suit, made pairings that elevated each bite.

What’s On the Bill

Expect to spend around Dhs500 per person. If you’re adding Wagyu, caviar or multiple courses, the total climbs fast. But the experience, from food to service, makes it worth it.

The Final Say

La Petite Maison is an experience that’s about more than just exquisite food. You’re transported from Abu Dhabi’s desert heat to the breezy coastline of the French Riviera. It does this through flavours and feeling. The entire night feels like something to remember. Come hungry, leave smitten.

What’s On Verdict

Sublime service, dreamy desserts and enough French flair to make you forget you’re in a mall. Go for the snails, stay for the dessert, and leave planning your next visit.

Location: La Petite Maison, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Mon to Sun, noon to 3:30pm, 6pm to 11:30pm

Contact: (02) 692 9600

Reservations: Highly recommended, especially for dinner and weekends

Images: supplied