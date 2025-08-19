The Bombay Club: a contemporary take on India’s heritage

We stepped into The Bombay Club at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab with clear expectations, and left with something more. The space is warm and intimate, with an open kitchen and a tandoori oven that’s part of the art of Indian cooking itself. Led by Chef Manav Tuli, the menu honours Bombay’s culinary roots with dishes that feel familiar but offer a contemporary take on the classics. Great Indian food is rich, spiced, layered, vibrant, fragrant, smoky, and hearty, and The Bombay Club knows how to bring it all together.

The spot

You’ll find The Bombay Club on the ground floor of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. It’s dimly lit, wood-heavy and high on retro. The kind of place that feels like a hidden Bombay retreat, with vintage charm and art details throughout. There’s a show kitchen in one corner, with a tandoori oven that adds warmth and a homey feel. It’s lively, but still feels intimate, just as suited to a laid-back dinner with friends as it is to a quiet date night.

The vibe

There’s a quiet confidence here. It’s not trying to be trendy, which makes it even more special. It feels like someone’s retro-style home with a refined touch of chic interiors, giving off an elegant yet comfortable vibe.

The food

The Bombay Club’s menu is a mix of Bombay street food favourites, but it also dives deeper into regional specialties from Goa, Hyderabad, and other parts of India. The dishes showcase India’s diverse flavours, with rich spices and authentic recipes that are perfect for sharing.

The service

The team knows their stuff. Expect smart recommendations. They’ll also share facts about the food’s origin or spice mix if you ask. There’s a sense of storytelling behind the menu in a way that connects you to where the food comes from.

What to order

Chef Manav Tuli, known for his work at Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Chaat, brings a focused, heritage-led approach to Indian cooking. The menu explores the flavours of Bombay through the lens of India’s royal kitchens; rich and perfect to share. Starters include the chutney set (sweet lime, tomato, mint, beetroot, chili), the signature guinea fowl samosa, keema pav with soft milk buns, and tiger prawns in a punchy Goan balchao. From the tandoor, there’s chicken sooley, wagyu beef cheek, Konkani lamb chop, and a standout chestnut paneer tikka. Mains include a perfectly creamy smoked butter chicken, while the Hyderabadi dal and naan basket round things out. The Masala Chai is the ideal finish; sweet, soothing, and just perfect after a hearty meal.

What’s on the bill

Prices lean towards the premium side. Starters sit around Dhs80–Dhs120, tandoor mains range from Dhs98–Dhs218. It’s a special spot that works just as well for a date night as it does for a dinner with friends or when you want to take someone visiting the city somewhere special.

The final say

A solid new addition to Dubai’s Indian dining scene – comforting, vibrant, and rich, all in a stunning setting, and it’s here to stay.

What’s On verdict

Everything at The Bombay Club works in sync, the food, the space, the service, the atmosphere. It’s a must-visit for anyone who loves Indian food. You’ll come away with a deeper appreciation for it.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Ground Floor, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Times: Daily from 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (800) 323 232, @thebombayclub.dubai