Dine under the stars in Dubai without breaking into a sweat

If you miss dining outdoors in Dubai, book a table at these restaurants with a starry night theme. They bring the twinkling outdoor atmosphere indoors so you can get the best of the night sky without breaking into a sweat.

Here are 5 restaurants and bars in Dubai offering a Starry Night experience

Attiko

Attiko brings high rooftop energy at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi with tables under the stars for diners to enjoy. While it’s too warm to enjoy the outdoors, indoors you can dine beneath twinkling lights mimicking the night sky. And thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the skyline, you’ll really feel like your dining outdoors. To really experience this, visit post sunset.

Location: Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Contact: (04) 350 9983

@attikodubai

Duomo Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duomo Dubai (@duomodubai)

Love a stunning digital display? At Duomo at The Dubai Edition, take a seat under a stunning dome, and as you dine, you will be graced with stunning projections. Duomo, in case you’re wondering, is Italian for ‘cathedral.’ The name is reflected in its interiors, which include a 15-meter-high vaulted cathedral-styled arch, a lancet (tall) window, and other Italian designs. The displays range from starry nights to art scenes and more.

Location: The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai

Contact: (04) 602 3399

@duomodubai

Galaxy Bar

You can’t have a name like Galaxy Bar and not show off a space-stars-cosmos-themed atmosphere. This ultra-luxury late-night lounge is ranked number 50 in the World’s 50 Best Bars and runs on an ‘if you know, you know’ profile, and it has capacity for only a handful of guests at a time. Which means you have to make a reservation to avoid disappointment.

Location: Gate Village, DIFC

Contact: (050) 513 5908

@galaxybardxb

Opso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPSO Dubai (@opsodubai)

Located in Dubai Mall, Opso is a space offering three distinct concepts: a café, an intimate dining area, and the large dining hall. Over the winter, diners will reserve a spot on the wraparound terrace where they can enjoy shisha and views of the Dubai Fountains. However, over summer, stay indoors and pick a seat under the starry ceiling, where you can also enjoy the hotel’s other celestial elements. The menu sways between Mediterranean and Middle Eastern.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Contact: (050) 775 9029

@opsodubai

Zenon Dubai

If you love digital art and AI, you’ll love Zenon Dubai. It’s a space where gastronomy, AI, entertainment, and innovation collide, offering up a unique dining experience. Digital screens surround you as you dine, showcasing majestic AI-generated visuals from stars and the galaxy, but also other elements like Greek mythology and underwater scenes. Other elements you won’t be able to miss include the stunning arches, sculptures and high ceilings which come together seamlessly.

Location: Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Contact: (04) 837 7222

@zenondubai

Images: Instagram