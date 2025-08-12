A night with Roxie Nafousi, rooted in self-worth

A live experience for anyone ready to go deeper. Roxie Nafousi returns to Dubai this October with Confidence: The Live Show, a new event shaped by the ideas in her bestselling book, Confidence: 8 Steps to Knowing Your Worth.

Happening on Tuesday October 14 at Zabeel Theatre, the event marks the Middle Eastern debut of this powerful new format, part talk, part transformation, and fully in Roxie’s signature style: honest, warm, and grounded.

What’s the vibe?

This isn’t your typical self-help talk. Roxie will take centre stage for a genuine, in-depth dive into self-worth, guiding guests through her eight-step method shaped by personal growth, lived experience, and practical tools that truly resonate. Expect heartfelt storytelling, honest conversation, and that signature Roxie energy, focused, authentic, and quietly powerful.

The book, but alive

Inspired by her most personal book to date, the show brings Confidence: 8 Steps to Knowing Your Worth off the page and onto the stage. Through a candid live interview, Roxie will walk the audience through the emotional shifts, tools, and insights that form the backbone of her eight-step method, offering a real-time experience of the transformation her readers have only seen in print.

This is confidence work, live and in motion. The evening is designed to help you reconnect with your inner strength, quiet the inner critic, and understand confidence not as a quick fix, but as something you can build, slowly, intentionally, and for good. With her signature mix of warmth, clarity and honesty, Roxie makes the complex feel doable, and the personal feel universal.

About Roxie Nafousi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindvalley (@mindvalley)

Roxie Nafousi is a self-development coach, bestselling author, and speaker whose work focuses on real, accessible personal growth. Her books have sold over a million copies worldwide, with Forbes calling her a “global and cultural phenomenon.” Her latest title, Confidence, became a UK bestseller in 2025. She also hosts the RISE with Roxie podcast, which debuted at number one in the Health & Fitness charts.

Special guests, real talk

Joining Roxie on stage is a panel of voices diving into topics like body image, beauty standards and the messy, very real process of learning to feel good in your own skin. Think shared experiences, not filtered quotes.

The details

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Date: Tuesday, October 14 at 7.30pm

Tickets: Starting at Dhs300 and are on sale at www.platinumlist.net

Contact: (056) 611 2719 | artforall.ae