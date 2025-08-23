Horse riding experiences in Dubai go way beyond the usual trail ride

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned rider, Dubai’s equestrian scene has something for everyone. From luxury resorts to laid-back desert stables, these are the top places to saddle up and ride.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club

Where the sport of kings meets Dubai luxury.

This swish equestrian retreat in Dubailand is a dream for horse lovers, whether you’re learning the ropes or already jumping fences. The facilities are top-notch, the horses well-schooled, and the vibe? All polished boots and riding helmets. First-timers need to book an assessment ride (Dhs360), then it’s group lessons from Dhs250. You can even lease your own horse if you’re in it for the long haul. Prefer to watch from the sidelines? Swing by in winter for the club’s action-packed polo season, it’s horses, goals, and serious style.

Location: Dubailand, Dubai

Times: Daily, times vary

Contact: alhabtoorpoloresortandclub.com, (04) 436 2222

Al Jiyad Stables

A wild ride through Dubai’s golden backyard.

Tucked away on Al Qudra Road, Al Jiyad Stables is where your horseback desert dreams come true. Home to more than 120 majestic Arabian and part-bred horses, this laid-back stable offers guided desert hacks through the stunning Al Marmoum conservation area, with plenty of wildlife spotting and cinematic dune views along the way. Whether you’re a total newbie or a confident rider, the experience is tailored to your level. No frills, no fuss, just you, the horse, and the quiet of the desert.

Location: Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, by booking

Contact: aljiyadstables.com, (050) 559 9262

Desert Palm Dubai

A leafy escape for riders who mean business.

Hidden away in a lush pocket just past Dubai Safari, Desert Palm feels like the city’s best-kept secret for equestrian lovers. The riding school here is the real deal, offering private and group lessons for all levels, from tiny tots on ponies to adult riders perfecting their seat. With horses ranging from 11 to 18 hands, plus regular competitions in dressage, showjumping and one-day eventing, there’s plenty to keep you in the saddle. Prefer something more relaxed? Book a countryside-style hack or just swing by for a coffee at the super-cute Daughter & Dad café.

Location: Al Awir Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, by booking

Contact: desertpalmdubai.com, (050) 451 7773

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

A serene spot for saddle time and polo flair.

Whether you’re hopping on a horse for the first time or refining your trot, this beautifully kept equestrian hub near Arabian Ranches is one of the city’s best places to ride. Lessons start from Dhs235, with expert instructors guiding you from beginner to advanced. Polo fans can also take a swing with specialist classes on the field. Prefer to just watch? The winter season brings thrilling matches, paired with family-friendly brunches and al fresco picnics overlooking the action.

Location: Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, by booking

Contact: poloclubdubai.com, (04) 361 8111

Emirates Equestrian Centre

Where serious riders saddle up.

If you’ve got the skills and the seat, this long-standing equestrian hub is where to show it. Located out on Al Qudra Road, Emirates Equestrian Centre caters to confident riders who can walk, trot and canter, perfect for those ready to hit the desert without a lead rein in sight. Hacks are priced from Dhs250 for a 90-minute ride, either in the early morning or golden-hour afternoon. The centre also runs regular lessons, training clinics, and a packed calendar of competitions, with top-level showjumping events lighting up the winter season.

Location: Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, rides at 8am & 4.30pm

Contact: emiratesequestriancentre.com, (050) 558 7656

JA Equestrian Centre

Rides, seaside swims, and pony dreams.

Tucked inside JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, this laid-back equestrian centre offers a little bit of everything, from relaxed riding lessons and scenic hacks to one very cool standout: horse swimming in the sea. Yes, really. Whether you’re staying at the resort or just popping by for the day, splashing around in the Arabian Gulf on horseback is as bucket-list as it gets. Great for kids, fun for grown-ups, and 100% unforgettable.

Location: JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai

Times: Daily, bookings essential

Contact: jaresortshotels.com, (04) 814 5555

