Celebrate female empowerment at She Runs 2025

She Runs 2025, the Middle East’s largest all-women race, returns to Dubai this winter. The race takes place at Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai on November 2.

The event is put together by Plan B Group and supported by the Dubai Sports Council. It invites women of all fitness levels to either walk, jog, or run to celebrate women’s strength, endurance, and unity. And this year’s race comes with a powerful theme: For Voices. For Connection. For Change, reflecting a commitment to empowering the next generation through community-driven health.

Now in its 12th edition, the event is popular and every year attracts thousands of strong-willed women to come together and cross the finish line for one powerful goal. Last year alone saw over 5,000 attendees, which included more than 2,000 school-aged girls. And this year, participation is expected to grow by 20 percent.

You can pick from multiple distance categories from 1k to 10k, and don’t be worried if this is your first race, because no matter what, you will be joined by women who will support you to cross the finish line. And as all women are welcome, there is even a route for People of Determination.

Speaking on the event, Dr. Harmeek Singh, CEO of Plan B Group, stated, “Expo City is a city of possibilities, and that’s exactly what She Runs represents. For every girl crossing the starting line, this isn’t just a race. It’s a beginning for confidence, connection, and community.”

Beyond the race, attendees can also enjoy the Race Village, which features interactive wellness zones, performances, family-friendly fitness challenges, and community art installations. You can shop at a vibrant marketplace of female-led brands from health food, wellness brands, and even sustainable fashion. Need a moment to pause? There will be tents that offer recovery, well-being sessions, and mental health talks.

Can’t wait to lace up? Sign up here on sheruns.me

