Abu Dhabi’s crown jewel climbs to number eight globally and holds on to its spot as the Middle East’s leading landmark in Tripadvisor’s 2025 global rankings

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has been named the eighth-best attraction in the world, according to Tripadvisor’s 2025 global rankings. The mosque moved up two spots from last year and remains the top-ranked landmark in the Middle East.

The ranking is based on a review of over eight million attractions worldwide. The mosque now ranks in the top one percent globally, highlighting its cultural and architectural significance.

Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre credited the mosque’s success to its commitment to training young Emiratis as cultural guides and its continuous development of exhibitions, tours and educational initiatives that reflect the UAE’s values.

“The global achievement of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi embodies the wise vision of our wise leadership. It is the fruit of the Centre’s strategic plan, which aims to develop services and provide unique experiences for its guests. It is a culmination of the distinguished initiatives and services it offers throughout the year, ” said Dr. Al Obaidli.

In Fujairah, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was also recognised, placing in the top ten percent of landmarks worldwide. This follows the recent launch of its visitor services.

The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi sees about seven million visitors and worshippers every year. For many, it’s the first stop after landing in the capital. What sets the mosque apart is its ability to evolve while staying true to its core. It remains a spiritual space but also serves as a symbol of peace, unity and beauty. It is a place where ancient traditions meet modern hospitality. With most of its guests coming from outside the UAE, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has become a must-see stop for tourists, diplomats and locals alike. It is where the country’s values come to life through architecture, storytelling and genuine warmth.

In a city full of head-turning buildings, this one continues to steal the show.

Images: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre