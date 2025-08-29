Perfect for when you’re craving pizza delivery but don’t want to leave your sofa

Dubai has some of the best pizza delivery options in the UAE, from giant New York-style slices to indulgent gourmet creations. Whether you’re after a quick bite or a full-on feast, here are five of our favourites, all just a tap away on popular delivery apps.

Russo New York Slice

If you’re after authentic New York-style pizza, Russo’s is the real deal. Expect giant, thin, foldable slices just like you’d find in the Big Apple. The Pepperoni Classic is a crowd favourite – generously topped with spicy pepperoni and gooey mozzarella, and they even have XL pizzas.

Available on: @careemuae @noon_uae

Pitfire Pizza

Pitfire takes pizza seriously, with hand-stretched sourdough bases and inventive toppings. It’s gourmet, but without the fuss. If you’re feeling fancy, go for the Truffle Daddy – a rich, indulgent pizza layered with truffle cream, mushrooms, and plenty of cheese.

Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae

Freedom Pizza

Freedom Pizza is all about fresh ingredients and endless options. You can build your own or pick from their creative menu. The Smokey Joe is a must-try. It has BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, and crispy onions that all come together for a smoky, hearty bite.

Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae

800 Pizza

Sometimes, you just want great value without skimping on flavour. 800 Pizza delivers exactly that, with their popular Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on 13-inch pizzas. Choose from classics like margherita, pepperoni, and more – It’s perfect for sharing (or not).

Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae

Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver knows how to keep it simple and delicious. His pizzeria focuses on quality ingredients and classic Italian flavours. The margherita is a standout – fresh tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil, baked to perfection.

Available on: @talabatuae @careemuae

So next time the pizza cravings hit, skip the kitchen.

Image: Instagram