Some of the best pizza delivery options in Dubai
Perfect for when you’re craving pizza delivery but don’t want to leave your sofa
Dubai has some of the best pizza delivery options in the UAE, from giant New York-style slices to indulgent gourmet creations. Whether you’re after a quick bite or a full-on feast, here are five of our favourites, all just a tap away on popular delivery apps.
Russo New York Slice
View this post on Instagram
If you’re after authentic New York-style pizza, Russo’s is the real deal. Expect giant, thin, foldable slices just like you’d find in the Big Apple. The Pepperoni Classic is a crowd favourite – generously topped with spicy pepperoni and gooey mozzarella, and they even have XL pizzas.
Available on: @careemuae @noon_uae
Pitfire Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Pitfire takes pizza seriously, with hand-stretched sourdough bases and inventive toppings. It’s gourmet, but without the fuss. If you’re feeling fancy, go for the Truffle Daddy – a rich, indulgent pizza layered with truffle cream, mushrooms, and plenty of cheese.
Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae
Freedom Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Freedom Pizza is all about fresh ingredients and endless options. You can build your own or pick from their creative menu. The Smokey Joe is a must-try. It has BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, and crispy onions that all come together for a smoky, hearty bite.
Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae
800 Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, you just want great value without skimping on flavour. 800 Pizza delivers exactly that, with their popular Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on 13-inch pizzas. Choose from classics like margherita, pepperoni, and more – It’s perfect for sharing (or not).
Available on: @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @noon_uae @careemuae
Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria
View this post on Instagram
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver knows how to keep it simple and delicious. His pizzeria focuses on quality ingredients and classic Italian flavours. The margherita is a standout – fresh tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil, baked to perfection.
Available on: @talabatuae @careemuae
So next time the pizza cravings hit, skip the kitchen.
Image: Instagram