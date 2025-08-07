South African passport renewals are now available in Dubai

With over 100,000 South Africans currently residing in the United Arab Emirates, a new South African passport renewals service is a welcome convenience for those looking to update their documents without the hassle of international travel.

VFS Global has officially launched passport renewal services for South African passport holders at its Visa Application Centre in Wafi Mall, Dubai. As of July 2025, the company is the sole authorised service partner for the South African Department of Home Affairs in the UAE.

This new rollout means applicants no longer need to visit the Consulate General in Dubai. Instead, they can book an appointment at the VFS Global centre or opt to visit the Embassy of South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

“We are excited to be offering passport renewal services for South African nationals living in the UAE,” said Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head of UAE, VFS Global. “We are confident that applicants will enjoy an enhanced customer experience when they visit us at the world’s largest centre here in Dubai.”

Here’s how it works:

Visit vfsglobal.com Select Apply for Consular Services → Passport Book an appointment Prepare the required documents as per the checklist Head to your appointment for biometric enrolment and to pay the fees

Passports are processed in South Africa and returned to the VFS Global centre in Dubai, where they can be collected. Applicants can track their application status online using the reference number provided.

Important to note:

Apply at least 12 months before your passport expires

Avoid making any travel plans until your new passport is in hand

Processing takes 8 to 10 weeks, according to the Department of Home Affairs

Optional add-on services include form-filling assistance, printing, SMS & email status alerts, and even a Premium Lounge experience for a smoother journey. These are charged separately and do not impact processing times.

VFS Global currently handles South Africa passport renewals in four countries via eight centers, and provides visa services in 19 countries.

Image: Unsplash