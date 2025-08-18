Sponsored: From stylish new restaurants to exclusive staycation perks, here’s why Kempinski MOE should be your next city escape

If you’re looking for the perfect summer escape without leaving Dubai, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has you covered. With two new culinary hotspots, tempting summer deals, and endless indoor activities right at your doorstep, this iconic hotel is a destination in itself.

Book the Exclusive UAE Residents Gateway and enjoy up to 30% off your stay, two complimentary Ski Dubai tickets when booking Grand Deluxe and above, up to Dhs500 dine-in credit, 20% off SENSASIA Spa treatments, and free stays for kids under 12. There’s also complimentary Executive Lounge access for Executive Grand Deluxe bookings and above, plus early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability).

Perfect for families, the Aspen Ski chalet and Pool chalet’s are spacious and is the ideal choice for a family or group on holiday looking for a comfortable space.

Foodies can indulge in the newly opened Vera Versilia, inspired by Tuscany’s northern coastline. Expect bold Italian flavours, a Pasta Lab for fresh creations, and a stylish indoor-outdoor setting. You can also beat the heat with Aspen Cafe’s fresh summer menu, highlighting local and seasonal ingredients. Cool down with refreshing iced teas, coffees, and juices, the perfect way to stay refreshed in style. For something more laid-back, Vera by the Pool brings the chic seaside lifestyle of Versilia to Dubai, with sun-soaked loungers, alfresco bites, and refreshing aperitivos.

Spanish dining fans will love Salero Tapas & Bodega, which is serving up its popular Paella Masterclass on September 2, alongside weekly ladies’ nights, aperitivo specials, and Merienda cheese-and-charcuterie boards. Over at Aspen Café, the Summer Afternoon Tea offers tropical-inspired treats, live piano music, and a refined setting.

When you’re ready to relax, head to the newly renovated pool, perfect for cooling off in style and Vera by the pool is open for in house guests only for August, stay tuned for September for the activations.

Plus, with direct access to more than 800 stores in Mall of the Emirates, you’re just steps away from shopping, Ski Dubai, VOX Cinemas, and more.

Whether it’s a family staycation, a foodie weekend, or a mid-week pampering session, Kempinski Hotel MOE brings together luxury, convenience, and experiences you’ll want to repeat.

Book now at kempinski.com/mall-of-the-emirates or call (04) 341 0000.