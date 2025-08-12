Sponsored: Make the most of summer in Abu Dhabi with unmissable events, from concerts and culture to family shows and live sports

Summer months does not mean the capital slows down. Instead, Abu Dhabi buzzes with amazing entertainment and experiences for everyone to enjoy. Whatever your interests, the city has something for the whole family. With venues across Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and the Corniche all just a short drive apart, you can fit more fun into every day.

Here’s what’s happening across the city from now until the end of September:

A must for music lovers

Limp Bizkit live

The American nu-metal legends are bringing the noise for one night only. Get ready to break stuff, scream your lungs out, and relive the glory days as Limp Bizkit takes over.

Location: Etihad Arena

Date: August 12

Double the magic for movie lovers

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Step into the wizarding world like never before. The exhibition lets you walk through iconic movie moments, interact with magical settings, and dive into behind the scenes secrets.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat

Date: Now until September 21

Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Every melodious note and tune from these movies will be played by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, really bringing the magic of these movies to life.

Location: Etihad Arena

Date: September 6 and 7

Fun for the whole family

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Rev up for adrenaline pumping action as giant trucks soar, smash and race in this high-octane spectacle. From glow in the dark stunts to roaring engines, this is pure edge of your seat family fun.

Location: Etihad Arena

Date: September 27

Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure

The pups are on a roll and ready to set sail. This action-packed stage show brings the PAW Patrol crew to life, complete with catchy songs, high-energy dancing and a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot. Ideal for younger families.

Location: Etihad Arena

Date: August 29 to 31

Adrenaline for sports fans

UAE Warriors 63

Combat sports fans, mark your calendars. An explosive fight night will take over Abu Dhabi with top MMA fighters from around the world stepping into the octagon. Expect fierce competition and an electric atmosphere.

Location: Al Ain, ADNEC

Date: September 10

But wait, there’s more to explore

Abu Dhabi isn’t just about events. It’s a destination that offers culture, adventure and relaxation all just a short drive away.

Dive into culture

Wander through the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi, immerse yourself in the cutting-edge digital art of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and step back in time at Qasr Al Hosn, the city’s oldest standing structure.

Get adventurous

Paddle through serene mangrove forests, or chase waves at Surf Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s highest man-made wave, designed for all levels, from first-timers to pros.

Relax your way

Whether you’re staying on Saadiyat’s pristine beaches, catching a sunset at the Corniche, or hitting the malls and restaurants on Yas Island, you can enjoy Abu Dhabi at your own pace.

Abu Dhabi is your all in one family holiday that practically plans itself.

Tickets: book your tickets at visitabudhabi.ae, etihadarena.ae

@abudhabievents @visitabudhabi

Images: Supplied