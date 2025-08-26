Sponsored: If you’re looking for a reason to make your weekdays a little more exciting, W Dubai – The Palm has just given you four

From now until the end of September, Taste of W invites you to embark on a curated dining experience across four of the hotel’s signature venues. Each one is offering an exclusive set menu for Dhs220 per person. Whether you’re in the mood for modern Japanese with a Korean twist, refined Mediterranean comfort food, a sun-soaked poolside bite, or rooftop cocktails with skyline views, this is your chance to taste it all.

Akira Back

One of Dubai’s most acclaimed dining destinations and a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant from 2022 to 2025, Akira Back delivers a sleek, design-led setting with sweeping rooftop views of Palm Jumeirah. The Taste of W menu here includes a starter, main, side, and dessert, with highlights like the melt-in-your-mouth 48-hour shortrib served with seasonal root vegetables, the grilled salmon with spicy teriyaki and nori rice cracker, and the decadent butter mochi cake with coconut sorbet and salted caramel popcorn.

Available 7pm to 11pm.

Olivino

Mediterranean warmth meets refined dining at Olivino, a celebration of connection and community. The set menu here offers starters such as crispy calamari or a fresh quinoa salad, mains like lamb cutlets with broccolini and mashed potatoes or indulgent wild mushroom risotto with truffle, and desserts including milky baklava or the playful pa amb xocolata, a modern spin on the Spanish chocolate-and-bread classic.

Available 12.30pm to 10.30pm.

WET Deck

By day, it’s one of Dubai’s most iconic poolside venues; by evening, it transforms into a laid-back dining spot. The three-course menu serves up comfort classics such as truffle mac and cheese, a hearty chicken schnitzel sandwich on focaccia, or a beef burger with cheddar and caramelised onions. Finish with a dulce de leche brownie or an exotic fruit platter with mango sorbet, and yes, your Taste of W experience here also includes pool, beach, and sun lounger access.

Available 10am to 9pm.

SoBe

Perched on the rooftop with 360° views over Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline, SoBe is all about golden hour glamour. For Taste of W, guests can enjoy three signature cocktails, Miami Vice, Base Drop, and Neon Dusk, paired with a bold main of choice, all soundtracked by Afro-Latin beats as the sun dips below the horizon.

Available 5pm to 1am.

Location: W Dubai – The Palm

Times: Available weekdays until the end of September

Contact: +97142455800; @wdubaithepalm

