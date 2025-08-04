If you’re staying in town, these are the best bars in Dubai to try this week

Still in town? Dubai’s bar scene is keeping it cool this August with the right mix of sleek interiors, great music, and a moody atmosphere. From stylish rooftops to cosy lounges, here are four of the best bars in Dubai to check out this week.

Bulgari Bar

Coming in at number 50 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, Bulgari Bar delivers a focused take on high-end cocktails in a calm, stylish setting. Located at Bulgari Resort Dubai, it’s known for its curved central bar, low-lit atmosphere, and clear views over the Arabian Gulf. Italian bar director Dario Schiavoni leads the drinks programme, crafting cocktails inspired by the colours and flavours of nature.

Location: Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeirah 2

Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 777 5555 | @bulgarihotels

Hush Hush

Hidden inside The Nice Guy, Hush Hush is the kind of speakeasy you won’t stumble into by accident. No signs, no buzz – just velvet booths, low lighting, and the smooth pull of R&B and Hip Hop on rotation. The mood is intimate, the crowd in-the-know, and the vibe always on point. Go when you’re feeling groovy and want to disappear into the music.

Location: Hush Hush, The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ground Level, The Boulevard

Times: Open daily 5pm to 1am (3am on Wed, Thu & Fri; from 12:30pm on Sat)

Contact: (0)4 276 9888 | @theniceguydubai

Zuma

Since it opened in 2009, Zuma has been a staple for anyone who knows their way around contemporary Japanese food in Dubai. It nails that balance between stylish and relaxed, making it perfect for everything from business lunches to late-night drinks. Sushi lovers and robata grill fans keep coming back for consistently strong dishes, while the signature cocktails add the right kick. Its loyal crowd spans locals and visitors alike, thanks to the solid food and top-tier service.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Open daily 12pm to 3:30pm and 6pm to 12am (1am on Thu, Fri & Sat)

Contact: (0)4 425 5660 | @zumadubai

Gohan

Tucked behind La Cantine Du Faubourg, Gohan channels Tokyo’s underground vibe with moody lighting, red neon, and a compact, Japanese-style interior. Between the glowing lanterns, sake-lined shelves, and late-night soundtrack, it’s a perfect spot for sushi, cocktails, and a more intimate kind of party energy.

Location: Gohan, Emirates Towers Hotel Entrance, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Open daily 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am (3am on Fri & Sat & 2am on Sunday)

Contact: (0)4 352 7105 | @gohandubai