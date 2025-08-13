Raise a glass this Prosecco Day, August 13, with our guide to the best places in Abu Dhabi for a bubbly celebration

There’s something about Prosecco that feels like sunshine in a glass. It’s light, a little cheeky, and dangerously easy to drink. Today, August 13, the world toasts to Italy’s favourite fizz, and while Abu Dhabi might not have rolling vineyards, it knows how to pop a cork in style. From rooftop bars with a view to cosy lounges with mood lighting and a flute in hand, here’s where to get your sparkle on.

And if bubbles without the buzz are more your thing, don’t worry. We’ve found spots where you can raise a glass of alcohol-free Prosecco or a sparkling mocktail that’s just as celebratory. Because sometimes it’s not about the kick, it’s about the clink.

Ray’s Bar – Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

Perched 62 floors above the Corniche, Ray’s Bar is one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic spots for high-altitude drinking. The floor-to-ceiling windows wrap you in glittering Gulf views, and the mood lighting makes it feel like you’ve stepped into a James Bond movie. Their Prosecco is best enjoyed at sunset, when the sky melts into pinks and golds over the water.

Where: Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Corniche West

When: Daily, 5pm to 2am

Price: From Dhs65 per glass

Contact: +971 2 811 5666

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – Yas Bay

If your Prosecco needs a side of marina breeze and Balearic beats, this chic open-air lounge delivers. Its whitewashed décor and plush seating bring a taste of the Med to Yas Bay, while the drinks menu covers both classic and creative pours. It’s the kind of place where a “quick drink” easily turns into a whole evening.

Where: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

When: Daily, 5pm to 1am

Price: From Dhs70 per glass

Contact: +971 2 498 8888

The Terrace on the Corniche – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Elegant and refined without trying too hard, The Terrace offers a front-row seat to the Corniche. You can sip your Prosecco under a canopy of fairy lights while the warm sea breeze drifts through. The menu features international flavours, but the real star on Prosecco Day is the chilled glass in your hand.

Where: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche

When: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Price: From Dhs 65 per glass

Contact: +971 2 694 4553

Zuma Abu Dhabi – The Galleria

Zuma has mastered the balance between fine dining and social buzz. The bar area hums with energy, and the crowd is as polished as the glassware. Their Prosecco selection is a natural fit with their seafood dishes, especially if you’re making a night of it.

Where: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

When: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Price: From Dhs75 per glass

Contact: +971 2 401 5900

Penelope’s – Yas Marina

This French Riviera-inspired gem is all about romance and refinement. Live jazz sets the mood, while candlelight bounces off the marina waters. A glass of Prosecco here feels like an indulgence, one that goes perfectly with their oysters or charcuterie boards.

Where: Yas Marina, Yas Island

When: Daily, 4pm to 2am

Price: From Dhs70 per glass

Contact: +971 50 204 2475

Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Prosecco Day gets the full Italian treatment here, with unlimited pours for two hours from August 11 to 17. Choose from three distinct Proseccos, each offering its own flavour profile, from crisp and floral to bright and fruity. Paired with complimentary bar bites, it’s the kind of leisurely, elegant experience the Italians do best. The selection ranges from sweet and floral to zesty and fruity, with each pour celebrating Italian tradition. The three packages available are the Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco DOC, Valdo Prosecco Extra Dry N.V, and Fantinel Prosecco Extra Dry N.V.

Where: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche

When: August 11 to 17, 12pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs 150 to 250 depending on selection

Contact: +971 2 694 4553 or WhatsApp +971 50 986 3771

Cabana Beach Bar & Grill – Nation Riviera Beach Club

This beachside escape has a front-row view of the turquoise Gulf and a summer drinks menu made for cooling off. Their margaritas come in both alcoholic and alcohol-free versions, so you can sip guilt-free while nibbling on fresh salads or grilled seafood. Sunset is the magic hour here.

Where: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche

When: Daily in August, 10am to 9pm

Price: Dhs45 to Dhs60

Contact: +971 2 694 4553 or WhatsApp +971 50 986 3771

Alcohol-Free Prosecco & Sparkling Mocktail Spots

If you want the sparkle without the hangover, these spots deliver fizz, flavour, and all the fun of Prosecco Day, minus the alcohol. Perfect for brunch, a mindful night out, or even a midweek pick-me-up.

The Virgin Mary (TVM) – Al Maryah Island

Known as Abu Dhabi’s premier alcohol-free bar, TVM serves up a stylish alternative to traditional cocktails with a menu full of inventive, fresh mocktails. Expect sparkling concoctions crafted from seasonal fruits, herbs, and aromatic ingredients, all designed to make you forget there’s no booze. The modern, vibrant setting makes it a perfect spot to celebrate Prosecco Day without the hangover.

Location: The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

When: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Price: From Dhs40

Contact: +971 2 633 6317

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island

Nestled inside the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, Fouquet’s offers a luxurious setting where art meets impeccable drinks, making it the perfect spot to enjoy sparkling mocktails in style. Step into Fouquet’s Marta Bar for a refined, speakeasy-style experience where the focus is on expertly crafted drinks including a thoughtfully curated mocktail menu. This chic venue combines luxury with creativity, offering sparkling mocktails made from premium ingredients that feel every bit as indulgent as their alcoholic counterparts. It is ideal for those who want to raise a glass in style without the alcohol.

Location: Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island Cultural District

When: Daily, 5 PM to 1 AM

Price: From Dhs55

Contact: +971 2 658 8990

Sanderson’s Café – Al Seef Village Mall

This sunlit café is famous for its wholesome menu, but their fruity sparkling mocktails deserve equal attention. Ideal for lazy brunches, they’re light, refreshing, and every bit as photogenic as the food.

Where: Al Seef Village Mall, Khalifa Park area

When: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Price: From Dhs30

Contact: +971 2 222 1142

Alkalime – Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Overlooking the pristine Saadiyat shoreline, Alkalime’s menu is built around fresh, natural ingredients. Their sparkling blends come in inventive flavour combinations that keep things light, healthy, and celebratory.

Where: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

When: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Price: From Dhs35

Contact: +971 50 923 7079

