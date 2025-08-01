Coffee, culture, and desert escapes – discover what to do in Dubai this weekend

This weekend, Dubai is buzzing with unique experiences and exciting events. Dive into the ultimate Dhs1 Book Sale at Bookends, discover the new homegrown coffee haven, Julith in Al Quoz, saddle up for a desert ride at Emirates Equestrian Centre, or kick off your morning with Alba’s Japanese Lazy Breakfast in Downtown Dubai. Whether you’re after culture, cuisine, or outdoor adventures, here’s your go-to guide for an unforgettable Dubai weekend.

Snag a steal at Dubai’s ultimate Dhs1 Book Sale

Book lovers, rejoice! Bookends, Dubai’s favourite pre-loved bookstore, is back with its iconic Dhs1 Book Sale this August and and it’s bigger and better than ever.

From August 1 to 3, browse through 1,000 books across all genres, with prices starting from just Dhs1. Whether you’re into fiction, history, cookbooks or more, there’s something for every reader, and with discounts up to 90%, it’s the perfect chance to build your collection without breaking the bank.

Location: Bookends, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Times: August 1 to 3, 10am to 10pm

Cost: Books from Dhs1

Contact: 050 362 1164,

@bookendsae

Meet Julith: Dubai’s new homegrown coffee spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Opening August 1 in Al Quoz, Julith is a sleek roastery and brew lounge serving expertly roasted beans by Turkish Barista Champion Serkan Sagsoz. From rich espressos and slow pour-overs to unique creamy milk drinks, Julith promises a premium coffee experience.

Try their wellness drinks or indulge in comfort food favourites like the Julith Benedict and A5 burger. The modern two-floor space also offers private rooms and a rotating lifestyle store featuring Dubai creatives.

Location: Julith Coffee & Roastery, Al Quoz, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 6pm

Contact: 055 585 4849

@julith.coffee

Emirates Equestrian Centre

For confident riders ready to take on the desert, Emirates Equestrian Centre on Al Qudra Road is the go-to spot. Offering 90-minute hacks from Dhs250 during early mornings and golden-hour afternoons, it’s perfect for those who can walk, trot, and canter without a lead rein.

The centre also hosts lessons, training clinics, and a busy competition calendar, including top-tier showjumping events throughout winter.

Location: Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, rides at 8am & 4.30pm

Contact: 050 558 7656

@emiratesequestriancentre

Start your weekend with Alba’s Japanese Lazy Breakfast

Make your weekend mornings special with Alba’s Japanese Lazy Breakfast, available every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm in Downtown Dubai.

Expect a bold fusion of Japanese and Mexican flavours featuring signature dishes like fluffy tamagoyaki topped with king crab or truffle, savory okonomiyaki pancakes, hearty rice bowls, and indulgent ramen. Don’t miss the Lazy Set, a four-course feast with unlimited drinks including unique cocktails like If Unicorns Were Real and Wise Turtle Going Nuts.

With just 25 seats per session, Alba offers an intimate, laid-back vibe enhanced by Japanese city pop and lounge tunes, perfect for a slow, delicious start to your weekend.

Location: Alba, Dubai Opera District

Times: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Lazy set from Dhs350 (upgrade options available)

Contact: 058 587 3590

@albarestdubai