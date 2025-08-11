Sponsored: Plan a picture-perfect wedding on Abu Dhabi’s breathtaking shores, with world-class service, bespoke experiences, and luxurious backdrops

When it comes to fairytale weddings in the UAE, few destinations compare to the breathtaking charm of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Nestled along the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, this five-star resort offers couples an idyllic backdrop of turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and timeless Mediterranean elegance.

Every wedding at The St. Regis Saadiyat is a personalised experience, seamlessly crafted by a dedicated wedding planner who ensures every detail reflects the couple’s vision and traditions. Whether you envision an intimate beach ceremony at sunset or a lavish celebration in the Regal Ballroom—complete with its expansive ocean-view terraces—the setting is cinematic, sophisticated, and utterly unforgettable.

The resort offers a host of signature experiences to enhance the celebration. From a private bridal suite for serene pre-wedding moments to a complimentary honeymoon suite for the newlyweds, everything is designed with comfort and luxury in mind. Couples can also enjoy a curated Majlis for traditional gatherings, adding a personal and cultural touch to the occasion.

No celebration is complete without a feast, and The St. Regis delivers with menus that blend global flavours and local flair. Think vibrant vegetarian options, indulgent desserts, and generous sharing dishes designed to bring people together. Pre-wedding tastings, a complimentary custom multi-tiered wedding cake, exclusive room rates for guests, and special anniversary packages are just some of the thoughtful touches offered.

For an elevated wedding experience steeped in grandeur and unforgettable romance, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is the ultimate destination to start your forever.

Location: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Info: For more information, please contact Events.Saadiyat@stregis.com