These are the must attend events in Dubai this August, don’t miss out

Events in Dubai this August is heating up with a lineup of events that blends fitness, fun, and family. Whether you’re chasing your next personal best at ELEVATE RunClub, dancing the night away at Kingdom Festival, or keeping the little ones engaged at Dubai Public Library’s Summer Camp, there’s something for everyone this month.

Kingdom Festival

Get ready to turn up the heat indoors! Kingdom Festival is bringing serious vibes to Dubai World Trade Centre on August 9, with a massive celebration of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and everything in between. Expect a night of rhythm, soul, and energy as some of the genre’s biggest names take over the stage.

Headlining the night is South African powerhouse Zakes Bantwini, whose unique fusion of Afrobeats and house never fails to get crowds moving. He’ll be joined by the sensational Swazi born Uncle Waffles a global Amapiano icon known for her electrifying DJ sets and infectious beats that keep the party going all night long.

And when you’re ready to refuel, expect a lineup of gourmet street food stalls to keep you dancing and munching into the evening.

This is more than just a concert. It’s a full-on indoor fiesta celebrating African music and culture right in the heart of Dubai.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Date: August 9

Time: From 3pm

Cost: From Dhs249 to Dhs699

Tickets: event.afroloud.com

ELEVATE RunClub: 5K PB Era

Ready to level up your running game? ELEVATE RunClub is back with its signature interval sessions and this time, it’s all about chasing that elusive 5K personal best. Whether you’re gunning for a podium finish or simply looking to outrun your last lap time, these dynamic track workouts are designed to help you move faster, run smarter, and feel stronger.

Expect 75 minutes of structured, high-energy intervals that blend speed, endurance and technique all set under the evening sky at ISD Dubai Sports City. It’s not just about breaking records; it’s about building confidence, connecting with fellow runners, and having a seriously good time while doing it.

Behind it all is endurance athlete and Ironman World Championship qualifier Akram Berkani, whose expert coaching and motivational energy bring out the best in every runner, from first-timers to veterans.

So lace up, grab your towel, fill your water bottle, and don’t forget the electrolytes, it’s time to train with purpose and push your limits in the most supportive crew around. The 5K PB Era is here, and your best run yet is waiting.

Location: ISD Dubai Sports City

Date: August 9

Time: 8pm to 9:15pm

Cost: from Dhs85

Registration: www.elevate.ae

Dubai Public Library Summer Camp

Little learners, big ideas that’s the spirit of the Dubai Public Library Summer Camp, returning this August with two weeks packed full of creativity, innovation and fun. Running from August 5 to 16, this year’s camp is themed ‘Our Summer is Full of Arts and Innovation’ and will be hosted across several public libraries including Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Rashidiya, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim, Al Mankhool and Hatta.

Kids aged 5 to 9 will dive into futuristic farming with workshops on smart agriculture, sustainable farms and even robot-controlled farm management. For those aged 9 to 14, the focus shifts to building tomorrow’s cities smart systems, recycled materials, and imaginative urban planning all come into play.

There’s also the Innovative Projects Village where kids will create products inspired by global cultures, explore logo and colour design, and develop storytelling skills around their creations. Budding entrepreneurs will love learning about Shark Tank-style strategies from pricing and marketing to pitching and campaign creation.

It all wraps up with the Art Projects Expo, where participants will showcase their work to a specialised jury, and winners will be selected.

Bonus: While the kids get creative, parents can browse the Second-Hand Book Fair at Al Safa Art & Design Library. Running Sunday to Thursday (8am to 8pm) and Fridays (8am to 12pm), the fair offers a treasure trove of pre-loved books at pocket-friendly prices.

Location: Multiple Dubai Public Libraries

Date: August 5 to 16

Timings: Vary by library

More info: dubaiculture.gov.ae

Images: Visit Dubai