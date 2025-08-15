From dawn flag hoisting and vibrant cultural programmes to a festival of flavours at Abu Dhabi’s top Indian restaurants, here’s your guide to celebrating India’s Independence Day on August 15

Abu Dhabi will come alive today, August 15 with the colours, flavours, and pride of India. From official flag hoisting and cultural programmes to festivals and authentic Indian food, the city offers a variety of ways to experience the day. Independence Day is a chance to honour history, celebrate culture, and enjoy community.

India’s journey to independence is a story of courage, sacrifice, and big dreams. On August 15, 1947, the country broke free from centuries of colonial rule, and every year since, Independence Day is a chance to celebrate that spirit. Mahatma Gandhi put it simply: “The future depends on what you do today,” and “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Jawaharlal Nehru captured the magic of that moment: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” This day is for Indians and friends of India alike, a perfect excuse to enjoy cultural performances, delicious food, and a little Indian pride right here in Abu Dhabi.

Start the day with the raising of the tricolour at two landmark venues in Abu Dhabi, where the community gathers for a proud and patriotic morning.

Indian Embassy Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Location: Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 AM

Cost: Free

India Social & Cultural Centre (ISC)

Location: ISC, Abu Dhabi

Flag Hoisting: 6:30 AM

Cultural Program: 8:00 PM

Cost: Free

Contact: +971 2 673 0066

Kerala Social Centre (KSC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Social Center Abu Dhabi (@kscauh)

A lively hub for cultural and social events, ideal for experiencing traditional performances and community celebrations.

Location: Al Danah – Zone 1, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Free

Contact: +971 2 631 4455

LuLu Hypermarket’s ‘India Utsav’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لولو هايبرماركت عمان (@luluhyperom)

A 10-day festival celebrating Indian culture, cuisine, and heritage, with live performances and special promotions.

Location: Various LuLu Hypermarkets, Abu Dhabi

Dates: Until August 22

Cost: Free entry

From fine dining to flavour-packed street food, these Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi serve up the perfect feast for Independence Day.

Celebrate Independence Day with a Complimentary Ghewar at Pincode



To kick start the celebration, premium-dining modern Indian restaurant Pincode by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is serving nostalgia on a plate, topped with something sweet on the house. Known for its soulful regional dishes with a contemporary twist, Pincode at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, will treat all guests dining in on August 15 to a complimentary Ghewar. This Rajasthan delicacy is a crisp, honeycombed festive dessert, soaked in saffron syrup and finished with silver leaf and nuts. It’s more than just dessert, it’s a bite of heritage and a nod to India’s journey to freedom.

Location: The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Date: Thursday, August 15

Cost: Complimentary Ghewar for all dine-in guests

Contact: +971 2 234 0111

Punjab Grill



Experience royal North Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist at this Michelin-selected spot.

Location: Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Times: 12:30 pm to 12:00 am

Cost: From Dhs185

Contact: +971 50 668 3054

Moksh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riti and Rajat | Abu Dhabi Blogger (@flavoursofuae)

Progressive Indian cooking in a plush, lounge setting, listed in the MICHELIN Guide.

Location: Etihad Towers

Times: 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: Dhs 185 and over

Contact: +971 50 447 4805

Namak

Innovative plates that marry tradition with modern flair; a smart-casual crowd-pleaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namak (@namak_dusitad)

Innovative plates that marry tradition with modern flair; a smart-casual crowd-pleaser.

Location: Dusit Thani Hotel, Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street

Times: Mon to Sat 12:30 pm to 11:30 pm; Sun 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cost: À la carte

Contact: +971 2 698 8137

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi (@martabaan)

Refined Indian fine dining by Chef Hemant Oberoi in a grand, intimate room.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Times: 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Cost: Dhs 185 and over

Contact: +971 2 690 7999

Rasoi Ghar

Vegetarian thalis and regional specials in a bright, family-friendly space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasoi Ghar رسوي غر (@rasoigharuae)

Vegetarian thalis and regional specials in a bright, family-friendly space.

Location: Lower Ground Floor, The Fountains, Yas Mall, Yas Island

Times: Sun–Thu 10:00 am–10:00 pm; Fri–Sat 10:00 am–12:00 am

Cost: À la carte

Contact: +971 2 550 0567

Asha’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha’s Restaurant (@ashasrestaurant)

Classic North-West Indian favourites from the brand created by singer Asha Bhosle.

Location: Level 1, Town Square, Yas Mall, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thu 10:00 am to 10:00 pm; Fri to Sat 10:00 am to 12:00 am

Cost: À la carte

Contact: +971 2 492 6680

Images: Supplied