No weekend? No problem. Here are top things to do in Dubai this week

Dubai isn’t just about weekends. There’s plenty happening Monday to Thursday too. From business lunches and afternoon teas to wellness programmes, it’s easy to find your vibe. This week in Dubai, find your vibe with the best things to do in Dubai for every mood.

Step up your business lunch routine

Salmon Guru’s Savage Lunch shakes up the typical weekday meal with a playful, globally inspired menu. Begin with two starters to share, like oxtail croquettas or smoked fried chicken ssam, before choosing a main from options like Thai red curry beef cheeks, coal-grilled chicken brochettes, or Josper-grilled lamb cutlets with truffled potato mille-feuille. Finish with a surprise dessert and a glass of house wine.

Location: Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs100 per person

Contact: (052) 814 9537 | @salmongurudubai

Feel the rush at Dubai’s Sky Views Observatory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Views Observatory (@skyviewsobservatory)

Up for something that takes your feet off the ground in a good way? Grab a ticket to Sky Views Dubai for a high-ascent perk: access to the Sky Observatory, the sometimes vertigo-inducing Sky Glass Slide, and the daring Sky Edge Walk. Each brings a different kind of thrill, and you can mix and match depending on how you’re feeling. The booking process is as laid-back as your afternoon will get: reserve now, pay later, and cancel up to 24 hours ahead if plans change.

Location: SkyViews Tower, Dubai

Times: Flexible – book your 2-hour slot here

Cost: Dhs64 per person

Contact: getyourguide.com

Head out for post-work drinks and oysters

Swing by The Guild’s Gilded Hour on weekdays. With stylish interiors, dimmed lighting, and a relaxed vibe, it’s the perfect spot to wind down after work. Enjoy a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut, or pair it with three Fine de Claire oysters for a sharp finish. Located in ICD Brookfield Place, extra oysters are available if you’re feeling indulgent.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: Weekdays, 5pm–8pm

Cost: Dhs65 for Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut (100ml), Dhs95 with 3 oysters

Contact: (0)4 321 9142 | @theguilddubai

Sign up for a wellness reset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIRO ONE ZA’ABEEL (@siroonezaabeel)

If fitness is your go-to for wellness, SIRO in One Za’abeel is built around that idea. The gym and health facilities here are designed with input from world-class athletes, offering everything from personal training and group workouts to recovery treatments like assisted stretching, dry needling, and cold plunges. The hotel has a dedicated Fitness Suite and Recovery Suite focused on optimising strength, mobility, and recovery. For those committed to pushing their limits, the SIRO Peak programme offers an elite package designed to enhance performance and recovery, with 2, 4, and 6-day options available.

Location: SIRO, One Za’abeel Tower, Zaa’beel Street, Za’abeel 1, Dubai

Cost: SIRO Peak Programme – 2 days Dhs2,640; 4 days Dhs4,640; 6 days Dhs6,265

Contact: (0)4 666 1717 | @siroonezaabeel

Set sail for a night on the water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lotus Mega Yacht, Dubai (@lotusyacht)

Swap the city for sea breeze aboard the Lotus Royale, one of Dubai’s largest and most talked-about mega yachts. This Marina dinner cruise is all about open-air skyline views, smooth sailing past the Atlantis and Palm Jumeirah, and a buffet menu crafted by 5-star hotel chefs. Expect live Tanoura shows, aerial dancers, and just the right amount of glam.

Location: Boarding at Pier 7, Marina Promenade (next to Dubai Marina Mall)

Times: Daily, boarding from 7.30pm

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Contact: (050) 798 8511 | @lotusyacht

Treat yourself to a sweet spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunch & Cake UAE (@brunchandcake)

Dessert can be the finale, or it can be the whole reason you head out. Some spots keep it simple but do one thing really well: sweets. Brunch & Cake is one of those. Known mostly for brunch, they also serve generous, thick-cut cakes and layered slices that look as good as they taste. Born in Barcelona, the bright, airy space is perfect for catching up over carrot walnut cake, red velvet, or Japanese cheesecake. If dessert is what you’re after, this is where you go.

Location: Multiple locations; Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah Islands, City Centre Mirdif, Montgomerie

Times: Daily from 9am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 422 5879 | @brunchandcakeuae

Ride the waves to Burj Al Arab

This one is part thrill, part photo op, and all Dubai. Hop on a jet ski at Umm Suqeim Marina and zip across the water past the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach. A certified captain leads the way, and the views do the rest. You’ll get photos and videos of the ride (without needing to worry about your phone), then wrap it up with free ice cream at Lumiere Café, just steps from the sea.

Location: Umm Suqeim 2, Fishing Harbour (near Al Souq Shopping Complex)

Times: Daily, slots available throughout the day

Cost: Dhs200 per person

Contact: (058) 690 3279 | getyourguide.com

Unwind with a Parisian afternoon tea

Afternoon teas aren’t going anywhere, especially this week, with Afternoon Tea Week in full swing. For tea enthusiasts, the options are endless, but the Margaux Afternoon Tea at Al Samar Lounge is a top pick. Overlooking the tranquil waterways of Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, this serene spot serves a refined selection of teas and delicate treats. A live pianist from 4pm sets a relaxed, elegant vibe that elevates the whole experience.

Location: Al Samar Lounge, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam – 3 Jumeira St – Al Sufouh 1

Times: Daily, 2.30pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs200 per person with soft drinks | Dhs300 with bubbly

Contact: (800) 323232 | @jumeirahminaalsalam

Splash around at LEGOLAND Water Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort (@legolanddubai)

Swap city views for water slides at LEGOLAND Water Park, the only one in the region built just for families with kids. From over 20 slides and rides to a LEGO Wave Pool, there’s plenty to keep everyone moving. Don’t miss the Build-A-Raft River, where you can float on your own custom LEGO creation. It’s a solid break from sightseeing and a great way to cool off.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Daily, 10am to 6pm

Cost: Dhs295 per person

Contact: (0)4 820 3123 | @legolanddubai