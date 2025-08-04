Things to do in Dubai this week: taste Argentina, explore the future, and so much more

The summer heat is on, but Dubai’s buzzing with ways to stay inspired and entertained. Whether you’re craving authentic Argentine cuisine, diving into futuristic tech, or discovering limited-time experiences, these four things to do in Dubai offer the perfect mix of flavour, culture, and innovation to brighten your week.

Taste Argentina at Canary Club

Craving a South American escape? Canary Club in JLT is serving up an Argentinean feast all August long. Enjoy a limited-edition menu inspired by Argentina’s rich flavours, available daily from 6pm (and from 8pm on Saturdays). Whether you go solo or opt for the Dhs420 pairing, prepare your palate for a delicious journey.

Location: Canary Club, JLT, Dubai

Date: Daily throughout August, from 6pm (8pm on Saturdays)

Cost: Dhs300 per person or Dhs420 with pairings

@canaryclubdxb

Play the market at Dubai’s new stock exchange bar

Drinks, drama, and digital tickers. Tiger Bar Stock Exchange brings Wall Street energy to the nightlife scene. Now open at Barceló Al Jaddaf, this first-of-its-kind concept in the UAE sees drink prices rise and fall based on demand. Think happy hour meets high-stakes strategy, with real-time price changes adding a gamified twist to your usual night out. Expect pool tables, live DJs, fire shows, and a bold menu (Crash Nachos, anyone?). Whether you’re chasing low prices or just soaking up the buzz, this is nightlife, reimagined.

Location: Barceló Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Date: Daily, 12pm to 3am

Contact: 056 555 4626

@tigerbardxb

Step into the Museum of the Future

Dubai’s futuristic icon is keeping things exciting this summer with its seasonal pass. For Dhs229, you get unlimited access until September 30, plus Dhs50 to spend in the gift shop. It’s the perfect way to explore cutting-edge innovation and immersive exhibits throughout August.

Location: Museum of the Future, Dubai

Date: Unlimited access until September 30

Cost: Season pass Dhs229 (includes Dhs50 gift shop credit)

@museumofthefuture

Give back with the Al Freej Fridge Campaign

Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank, aims to distribute two million bottles of cold water, juices and frozen treats to workers in Dubai and you can do your bit too.

Date: Throughout August

Contact: WhatsApp group chat in the Instagram link in bio

@freej.albarsha