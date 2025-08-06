Sponsored: A playful new initiative invites families to explore Abu Dhabi through the eyes of their littlest adventurers

Looking for a fun way to keep the kids busy this summer? Abu Dhabi Little Do’s is here to make the season more exciting, imaginative, and rewarding, for both visitors and residents.

Every child in Abu Dhabi can now pick up their very own Abu Dhabi Passport, a free keepsake available at hotel check-in desks across the city. Inside, they’ll find interactive activities and stamp pages that encourage them to explore the capital’s most exciting family-friendly attractions.

From the high-speed thrills of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to the animated worlds of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, from the chilled-out vibes of Saadiyat Beach Club to the immersive experiences at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, each stop offers something new to see, do, and discover.

The real fun? The more stamps they collect, the more prizes they can redeem. Passport HQs located at Manarat Al Saadiyat and Louvre Abu Dhabi will be stocked with playful rewards, think beach balls, sun visors, water bottles, sand toys, and even an exclusive Abu Dhabi edition of Monopoly.

Whether you’re a local family looking for new weekend adventures or visiting the capital for the first time, Abu Dhabi Little Do’s is the perfect way to create special memories together — one stamp at a time.

This is a summer made for exploring, and it’s totally recommended by kids.