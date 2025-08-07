Heads up, drivers, partial road closures will affect major routes across Abu Dhabi from August 7 to 11 Plan your trip to avoid traffic delays

If your daily route takes you through central Abu Dhabi, it’s time to rethink your commute. The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced partial closures on two key roads this week to carry out essential upgrades.

From Thursday, August 7 to Monday, August 11 2025, there will be a partial closure at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road and Al Falah Road. This is part of ongoing infrastructure work aimed at improving traffic flow.

Stage One

Partial Closure of Intersection on

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St. & Al Falah St.

Abu Dhabi

From Thursday, 7 August 2025

To Monday, 11 August 2025

In addition, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will also face a partial closure from Saturday, August 9 to 11. Drivers are encouraged to follow road signs and detour instructions. If you can, plan an alternative route in advance to avoid getting stuck in delays.

It’s a short-term inconvenience, but it means smoother driving down the line. Until then, patience and Waze or Google Maps are your best friends.