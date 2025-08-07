Traffic alert: Abu Dhabi announces road closures and detours this weekend
Heads up, drivers, partial road closures will affect major routes across Abu Dhabi from August 7 to 11 Plan your trip to avoid traffic delays
If your daily route takes you through central Abu Dhabi, it’s time to rethink your commute. The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced partial closures on two key roads this week to carry out essential upgrades.
From Thursday, August 7 to Monday, August 11 2025, there will be a partial closure at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road and Al Falah Road. This is part of ongoing infrastructure work aimed at improving traffic flow.
Stage One
Partial Closure of Intersection on
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St. & Al Falah St.
Abu Dhabi
From Thursday, 7 August 2025
To Monday, 11 August 2025 pic.twitter.com/PJ9a3UTivJ
— أبوظبي للتنقل | AD Mobility (@ad_mobility) August 7, 2025
In addition, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will also face a partial closure from Saturday, August 9 to 11. Drivers are encouraged to follow road signs and detour instructions. If you can, plan an alternative route in advance to avoid getting stuck in delays.
It’s a short-term inconvenience, but it means smoother driving down the line. Until then, patience and Waze or Google Maps are your best friends.