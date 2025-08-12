You can have black points removed from your license

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council have announced the annual Accident Free Day campaign to promote safe driving around the country. The day chosen to be this year’s Accident Free Day is Monday, August 25. This day is the first day of the school year and is expected to be an extremely busy day on the roads around the country.

Drivers who avoid any accidents or trouble on the roads on this day will see their own reward in the form of black points being removed from their license. Up to four points will be deducted from drivers’ records by September 15.

The initiative is to encourage drivers to act responsibly on the roads and highlights the need for the public to follow important safety measures such as wearing seatbelts, following speed limits and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use. The campaign is an effort to reduce traffic accidents and injuries around the country.

Brig Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior said “We are keen to launch campaigns to boost traffic safety by encouraging positive behaviours among drivers.”

“This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians. We are launching the campaign on the first day of school because it is very important. The priority is to ensure the safety of pupils.

To sign up, log on to the Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) website and sign the pledge.

What are black points?

Black points are given to drivers as a penalty for traffic violations. The number of black points given out is dependent on the severity of the offence, and if a driver receives 24 black points in the space of 12 months, their license will be suspended.