Look up in September, as the UAE will witness one of the longest lunar eclipses it has seen in a while…

If you’re drawn to all things astronomical, take note that in September, the UAE will witness what is considered ‘the biggest astronomical event of the year’: a total lunar eclipse that is set to last 1 hour and 22 minutes. Not only is it the largest eclipse of 2025, but it is also the longest the UAE has seen in recent years.

And the 82-minute time span just includes the maximum eclipse (totality). From the beginning of the partial eclipse right to the end, in total, the time adds up to five hours and 30 minutes. The phenomenon will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

It’s rare for an eclipse to last this long, and that alone makes this eclipse unique. But additionally, this one is a total lunar eclipse, meaning the earth is passing directly between the sun and moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. When this happens, the moon can take on a reddish or coppery appearance, as light from the sun is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. This is why it is given the nickname, Blood Moon.

Can we see it in full totality here in the UAE?

Yes, here in the UAE, and those living in the wider Middle East region, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, can all see the full effect. However, all other continents will only see a partial eclipse. This is because of the earth’s rotation, so only certain parts of the globe are facing the moon during the eclipse’s peak

According to Khaleej Times, the eclipse will begin at 7.28pm and will reach maximum totality at 10.12pm. The eclipse will end at 12.55pm.

Is it safe to look at a lunar eclipse?

This may be surprising, but yes, it is absolutely safe to look at the lunar eclipse. You don’t require any equipment or special glasses.

Do note, this eclipse is different from the solar eclipse, so always do your research before you hurt your eyes.

If you really want to witness it in all its glory, prepare yourself for a long drive out of the city, away from all the light pollution. But before you waste your petrol, make sure you check the weather conditions first.

Alternatively, you can watch the eclipse online via Abu Dhabi’s Al Sadeem Astronomy’s live eclipse coverage. It will be set against the Burj Khalifa – now that’s a sight to behold.

Images: Getty Images and Unsplash