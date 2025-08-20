UAE weather alert issued as temps hit 47°C with dust and possible rain

The UAE is still in the middle of peak summer heat, with temperatures climbing well above 40°C across the country. Some areas are even hitting 47°C, and with a UAE weather alert now in place, it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest weeks of the season so far.

Today’s forecast

Abu Dhabi: Mostly sunny and very warm. High of 42°C, dropping only to 34°C tonight.

Dubai: Hotter still, with highs of 43°C and an overnight low of 34°C.

Current feel: Even when the thermometer says 36°C, humidity and sun intensity make it feel closer to 41°C.

Where it’s hottest

Internal areas: 43°C to 47°C

Coastal regions and islands: 40°C to 45°C

Mountain areas: 30°C to 36°C

Yesterday’s peak? A scorching 47.3°C in Al Dhafra’s Bada Dafas at 1:30pm.

Clouds bringing a chance of rain

It’s not all blazing sunshine. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says convective clouds are forming over the east and south of the country, which could spread inland and bring scattered rainfall. This pattern is expected to continue through Friday.

How cloud seeding makes rain the UAE? Cloud seeding is a way to help clouds produce more rain. Clouds are made up of tiny water droplets that sometimes need a little help to become heavy enough to fall as rain. By adding special particles like salt crystals or nanomaterials, scientists give water vapour something to cling to. This helps droplets grow bigger and heavier so they can fall to the ground as rainfall. In the UAE’s dry climate, many clouds would otherwise pass by without dropping much rain.

Dust, winds and reduced visibility

Along with the heat and clouds, winds will pick up around storm activity, reaching up to 45km/h. That means:

Blowing dust and sand in some areas

Reduced visibility on the roads

Choppy but manageable seas (slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, slight in the Oman Sea)

Safety first

Authorities are reminding residents and visitors to: