UAE weather is heating up this week and dust is in the mix

It’s another hot one across the UAE. Dubai is sitting at 40°C today, with hazy skies sticking around through the evening. Overnight, it dips slightly to 32°C, but don’t expect much relief. In Abu Dhabi, it’s even warmer, 42°C at peak, with a real-feel nearing 39°C already by mid-morning. UAE weather remains firmly in peak summer mode, with no sign of cooler days just yet.

Dust incoming

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, residents should brace for dusty conditions beginning early Thursday and lasting through the night. That means lower visibility, murky skies, and compromised air quality.

Humidity next

Expect humid conditions to roll in by night and continue into Wednesday afternoon, especially over coastal and inland areas to the west. Fog or mist could form, so drivers should stay alert. Winds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, freshening to 40 km/h in gusts, mainly from the northwest and northeast, with potential for more blowing dust and sand. The sea remains slight on both coasts.

Across the Emirates

The heat is not just in the cities. Inland areas are hitting highs of 47°C, while coastal zones and islands hover between 40°C and 44°C. Mountain regions are slightly cooler, but still warm, ranging from 32°C to 37°C.

Winds will remain light to moderate, with occasional gusts reaching up to 35 km/h. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will stay relatively calm, with slight to moderate wave activity.

Precautions and planning

Authorities continue to advise residents to avoid direct sun during peak hours, especially between 12pm and 4pm. Staying indoors, wearing light clothing, and keeping hydrated remain key. If you’re commuting or planning outdoor activities, it’s best to check visibility reports as dust may affect driving conditions and air quality-sensitive groups.