The UAE weather forecast shows hot and hazy conditions across the country

The UAE is facing another day of extreme summer weather. Temperatures are climbing as high as 47°C in some inland areas, while coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi will hover around 42°C. The skies are mostly hazy, making it feel even hotter, and humidity remains high in parts of the country.

Tonight, Dubai and Abu Dhabi can expect conditions to ease slightly, with temperatures dropping to the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Dust alert issued by NCM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a dust warning that will remain in effect until 7pm today. Strong southeasterly winds, reaching up to 40 kmph, are expected to stir up blowing dust and sand, particularly in internal and coastal areas.

Visibility may drop to less than 1,500 meters at times. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and follow safety measures. Authorities also recommend keeping windows and doors shut as well as limiting time spent outdoors.

Chance of rain in parts of the UAE

Along with dust, there is also a possibility of rainfall later today. Forecasters say clouds may form over eastern and southern regions, which could bring short showers or even thunderstorms. Winds near these clouds could strengthen further, adding to the blowing dust and sand.

Cloud seeding is a technique used in the UAE to encourage clouds to release more rain.

How does it work? Clouds are made of tiny water droplets that often aren’t heavy enough to fall on their own. Scientists add particles such as salt crystals or nanomaterials, which give the water vapour something to attach to. This helps the droplets grow larger and heavier until they fall as rain. In the UAE’s dry climate, this process helps turn passing clouds into much-needed rainfall.

Temperature breakdown

Here’s what to expect around the country today:

Internal regions: 43°C to 47°C

Coastal areas and islands: 40°C to 45°C

Mountainous regions: 33°C to 36°C

Sea conditions will stay slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea remains calm.

Images: Getty Images