The UAE weather this weekend is all about soaring temperatures, hazy skies and even a chance of rain but that doesn’t mean you have to sizzle too

The UAE weather forecast shows another stretch of hot and hazy days, with strong winds and a chance of rain in some eastern and southern parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Hot and hazy across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai will see hazy sunshine today with highs of 41°C and a warm night dipping to 32°C.

Abu Dhabi will be even hotter, reaching 42°C by day and cooling slightly to 32°C after sunset.

Chance of rain in eastern regions

While much of the UAE faces dry heat, the NCM has warned that clouds may build in the east and south, with a chance of rain in those areas. Winds could also stir up dust, reducing visibility at times.

Safety advice from the NCM

Authorities are reminding residents to stay cautious, especially if rain or dust storms hit:

Only drive if necessary, and slow down if you do.

Use low-beam headlights when visibility drops.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in the UAE at 44.6°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.

Strong winds and calm seas

Winds could reach up to 45 km/h today, bringing blowing dust across parts of the country.

Despite this, the seas will stay calm, with slight waves expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Weekend weather forecast

Here’s what to expect if you’re making plans this weekend:

Abu Dhabi

Saturday: 41°C – 31°C

Sunday: 41°C – 30°C

Dubai

Saturday: 41°C – 32°C

Sunday: 40°C – 31°C

Sharjah

Saturday: 40°C – 33°C

Sunday: 39°C – 28°C

As we head into another scorching weekend across the UAE, with temperatures soaring above 40°C, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spots in the country for you to escape the heat and chill out.

With hazy skies, strong winds, and the chance of a shower if you’re heading east. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and keep an eye on updates from the NCM.