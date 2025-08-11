If you’ve ever wanted to watch the UAE’s meteor shower, mark your calendar for August 12

The annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the UAE’s most famous meteor showers, is back and promises a dazzling display of shooting stars across the country.

The Perseid’s are a meteor shower that happens annually and is considered one of the strongest showers in the region, with as many as 100 long, colourful streaks shooting through the sky every hours. It takes place when Earth passes through dust left by a comet called Swift-Tuttle. This year, the best time to witness it is from the night of Tuesday, August 12, to early morning Wednesday, August 13.

A bright moon, but still worth watching

If you are concerned that the moon might make it harder to see some of the smaller shooting stars, given that it’s August and summer, don’t worry, as the Perseids will still put on a great show, especially if you watch from a dark place away from city lights.

Where to watch in the UAE

If you want to elevate your stargazing game, the Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a ticketed event at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s highest peak. It’s the perfect setting for a night under the stars, complete with talks, sky mapping, and telescope viewing. Here’s what the night will look like:

11:15pm: event introduction

11:45pm: Perseids meteor shower explained

12:30am: sky mapping session (discover stories written in the stars)

1:00am: Q&A session

1:30am: telescope observation

Prefer a solo stargazing adventure?

If experiencing this with a group of strangers, or just with others at all, there are solo options available for just you, the stars and the open skies.

The UAE has some incredible spots known for their dark skies and breathtaking views:

Al Quaa Milky Way Spot: About 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi and roughly two hours from Dubai, this quiet and open area is perfect for immersing yourself in the cosmos.

Al Qudra Desert: A popular stargazing site around an hour and a half from Abu Dhabi and about an hour from Dubai, known for its vast open skies.

Hatta (Hajar Mountains): Around two and a half hours from Abu Dhabi and about one hour and 45 minutes from Dubai, this mountain region offers clear skies and an epic backdrop for the meteor shower.

So, pack your blankets, take your camera, and get ready for one of the UAE’s most spectacular natural light shows. Whether you join the event at Jebel Jais or head out on your own, the Perseid meteor shower promises a night of wonder.

Image: What’s On Archive