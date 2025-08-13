Get into the spirit of Indian Independence Day at these brilliant restaurants in Dubai

Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, a day that marks the nation’s liberation from British colonial rule. With the UAE being home to close to 4.36 million Indians, this is more than enough reason for top restaurants across Dubai to celebrate with delicious lip-smacking dishes and deals to put diners in a patriotic spirit.

Here are 12 restaurants to celebrate Indian Independence Day in Dubai

Armani/Amal

Dine at Armani/Amal and go on a flavourful journey through India with a signature vegetarian thali menu designed to honour the spirit of the nation. The sharing menu includes a medley of aromatic, spice-laden dishes, including grilled cottage cheese tikka stuffed with chilli and mango chutney, tandoor-smoked eggplant, basil coriander tikki and more. To cool down your palate at the end of the night, try traditional favourites which include the gulab jamun and fragrant saffron rasmalai. The limited-time thali can be enjoyed for Dhs315 per person only on August 15.

Location: Armani/Amal, Burj Khalifa

Times: August 15

Cost: Dhs315 per person

Contact: (04) 888 3010



@armaniamal

Rang Mahal

Award-winning Indian restaurant Rang Mahal is serving up a curated three-course set menu for Dhs145 per person for just one day on August 15. There’s chaat, spicy Kerala fried chicken, minced lamb kebabs, lamb rogan josh, Mangalorean ghee roast prawns, chicken tikka masala, and more to be enjoyed. You can elevate your experience with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Rang Mahal’s beverages menu.

Location: Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: August 15, 6pm to 7.30pm

Cost: Dhs145 per person for three-course set menu

Contact: (04) 414 3000



@rangmahaldubai

Rohini

Rohini at Mövenpick Hotel JLT has created a special menu only for Indian Independence Day. It features elevated Indian classics such as dahi bhalla (creamy lentil fritters with tangy chutney), Jafrani murgh kebab (tandoor-cooked, saffron-infused stuffed chicken), govind gatta curry (a royal dumpling dish in a rich gravy) and more. The restaurant has also curated a show stopping dessert for the day: a pistachio malai motichur showcasing the vibrant colours of the Indian flag. You will be able to enjoy the menu from August 15 to 17.

Location: Rohini, Mövenpick Hotel JLT

Times: August 15 to 17

Contact: (04) 438 0064



@rohinibylmi

Pincode

Celebrate the big day at Pincode by Indian celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and you will be treated to a complimentary ghewar dessert. Ghewar is a crisp sweet treat with a honeycomb-like texture, paired with saffron syrup, and dressed up with silver leaf and chopped nuts. It’s a festive delicacy from Rajasthan, and fans of sweet treats are sure to enjoy it.

Location: Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills

Times: August 15

Contact: (04) 566 1424

@pincode.uae

Punjab Grill

Head to this Michelin-recognised fine dining restaurant and tuck into two dishes for a discounted rate. You can pick from the chicken tikka sampler – a vibrant and juicy chicken dish grilled to perfection, or the paneer roulade on makhani saag – a rich, creamy, vegetarian-friendly dish. Both dishes will sport the colours of the Indian flag and are priced at Dhs78, a nod to India having completed 78 years of independence.

Location: Anantara Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai Times: August 15 Cost: Dhs78 per dish Contact: (04) 194 1107 @punjabgrilldubai

Dhaba Lane

Have a big appetite? Celebrate in true desi style with a thali. And one of the spots to consider is Dhaba Lane. The homegrown restaurant will be serving the thali for Dhs55 at all Dhaba Lane outlets. Pick from the vegetarian or non-vegetarian platter and enjoy a feast of bread, rice, curries, starters, and a dessert. Dishes on the vegetarian platter span papadi chaat, paneer tikka and tiranga pulao, while meat fans can enjoy banjaara murgh tikka, murgh palak lehsuni and more. And it’s perfect to share. Diners will also be treated to complimentary refreshing non-alcoholic shots in the colours of the Indian flag.

Location: Dhaba Lane in Al Nahda, JLT, Garhoud and Karama

Times: August 14 to 17

Cost: Dhs55 for a thali

@dhabalane.dxb World of Curries Celebrate both, Indian and Pakistani Independence Day at World of Curries in Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira and receive 30% off the total bill . On the menu, enjoy favorites such as rich butter chicken, smoky seekh kebabs, tangy chana masala, and fragrant biryanis. Location: World Of Curries, Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira, 110 Al Khaleej Street, Deira Times: August 14 to 17, 12.30pm to 10.30pm Offer: Indians and Pakistanis receive 30% off the total bill Contact: (054) 792 8707 Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek (@radissonbludxb) Head to Boulvar at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek and celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day with a lavish feast. The buffet showcases regional favourites, from aromatic biryanis and rich, slow-cooked curries to sizzling tandoori specials, tangy papdi chaat, and freshly made tawa dishes. Your experience will include a festive atmosphere, Bollywood music, vibrant themed décor, and live Dhol and Bhangra performances. You can also head to the dance floor and show off your moves. Continue the fun at Marble where the after-party comes alive with karaoke. The whole celebration can be enjoyed for just Dhs79. Location: Boulvar and Marble at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Times: August 15, 7pm to 11pm Cost: Dhs79 per person Contact: (04) 205 7033 / 7034 @radissonbludxb Kinara by Vikas Khanna Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has curated a special set menu at Kinara at JA Lake View Hotel which diners can enjoy on August 15. There’s a delicate amuse-bouche seasoning pot with sweet and hot flavours, chaat, paneer fritters, paneer qorma, achari lamb, Hyderabadi vegetable briyani, and much more. Project Chaiwala will also be on hand, serving masala blend tea in eco-friendly kulhad cups. It will cost you Dhs249 per person.

Location: Kinara, JA Lake View Hotel, Mina Jebel Ali

Times: August 15, 6.30pm to 10.30pm Cost: Dhs249 per person Contact: (04) 814 5604 @kinaradxb Varq A three-course set menu has been curated for lunch and dinner at Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm. Highlights include smoky Rajasthani lamb curry, prawns in coastal coconut gravy, and saffron-laced lotus stem koftas. Enjoy with loved ones for Dhs250 per person only on August 15. Location: Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Times: August 15, lunch 12pm to 3pm and dinner 6pm to 11pm Cost: Dhs250 per person Contact: (04) 275 4444 @varqpalmdubai

Palm Kitchen

For a buffet experience, head to Palm Kitchen at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on Palm Jumeirah. On the menu are a range of dishes inspired by India’s regional classics and festive favourites. All yours to enjoy for Dhs225 for dinner.

Location: Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: August 15, 6.30pm to 10.30pm Cost: Dhs225 per person Contact: (04) 275 4444

