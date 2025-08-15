Dry but never dull. Here’s where to drink well without the booze in Abu Dhabi

For cocktail lovers, Abu Dhabi’s bar scene has options for days, but what about those of us who want all the flavour, hold the alcohol? Whether you’re driving, detoxing, or just not into the booze scene, there’s no reason your drink should feel “basic”. Thankfully, more and more spots across the capital are taking their mocktails seriously; crisp, creative, and just as good as the real thing (if not better). From garden-inspired mixes to spice-laced refreshers, here’s where to get the best Mocktails in Abu Dhabi when you want a proper drink minus the alcohol.

La Petite Maison (LPM)

This elegant French-Mediterranean spot at The Galleria ticks all the right boxes: refined interiors and water views from a dreamy terrace. But beyond the classics, LPM has quietly built one of the city’s most impressive mocktail menus. It’s 16 drinks deep, featuring everything from black lemonade to zero-proof espresso martinis. The Limonade Noire is a standout; rosemary-infused honey, verjuice, activated charcoal, and soda water. It’s unexpected in the best way. On the lighter side, Pomme-Basilic mixes green apple cordial, fresh basil, and sparkling water.

Location: La Petite Maison, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am, 12.30pm on weekends

Contact: (02) 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Oii

Set within the dry but lively Al Qana precinct, Oii is a Mediterranean-inspired spot that puts just as much effort into its mocktails as it does its food. With a tagline like “serving joy,” it makes sense that the drinks list leads with flavour. The mocktail menu is stacked with twelve originals, all equally photogenic and refreshing. Bird’s Kiss is a grapefruit, elderflower, and butterfly pea tea blend. Skopelos Vibes channels island energy with passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger ale, while Porto goes peach and strawberry for something smooth and low-key.

Location: Oii, Al Qana, Al Maqta’ St, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 8am to 12am

Contact: (02) 628 2983, @oiiabudhabi

Mika

Tucked into the waterfront at Yas Marina, Mika is a refined Mediterranean restaurant that brings subtle Middle Eastern influence into its kitchen and its drinks menu. With interiors that lean modern but relaxed and a stunning view, It’s the kind of place that works just as well for a long lunch as it does for a laid-back dinner. Mocktails here anything but basic. Mika’s “art in a glass” philosophy means each non-alcoholic drink is carefully crafted from layered ingredients. Expect seasonal options, delicate garnishes, and flavour profiles that match the mood of the food.

Location: Mika, Building 2A, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (05) 6 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi

Dragon’s Tooth

Hidden beneath Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Dragon’s Tooth is the sultry little speakeasy tucked behind Dai Pai Dong. Inspired by 1920s Shanghai jazz lounges, it’s got low lighting, deep booths, and an Asian bar menu to match the mood. When it comes to their signature mocktails; The Passion Boba is the standout: oolong tea, passionfruit, lime, and a handful of chewy boba pearls. It’s sweet, layered, and playful. There are more signature refreshers on the menu too, perfect for those skipping the spirits but not the fun.

Location: Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Times: Daily, 6pm to 1am (until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays)

Contact: (02) 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

Isla Beach Bar

Sitting right on the sand with views out over the marina, Isla is one of the capital’s most stunning beachside spots. It’s got that laid-back-luxe energy, think sun-washed seating, mellow beats, and a menu that leans into Cuban. Great for a post-swim refresh or winding down with something cold in hand. The mocktail list is refreshing, with tropical flavours, citrusy mixers, and the kind of ice-cold energy you want when it’s 40°C and rising. Ask the team for their seasonal picks or go classic with a Havana-inspired no-alcohol twist.

Location: Isla Beach Bar, Rixos, Marina Mall Ring Road, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9am to 11pm

Contact: (02) 498 0000, @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Taparelle

Tucked inside Manarat Al Saadiyat, Taparelle has quickly earned regular status for anyone in the know. It’s got the kind of atmosphere that works for everything, date night, family lunch, or group catch-up. The vibe? Warm, lively, and full of woodfired pizza scent drifting through the open-air terrace. The drinks menu is solid across the board, mocktails included. The standout is the Aubin, passionfruit, whipped top, a hit of lime, smooth, fresh, and just a little bit extra. There’s a small but confident list worth sipping your way through.

Location: Taparelle, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi

Times: Open daily from 8am to 11pm (until midnight on weekends)

Contact: (02) 657 5832, @taparellerestaurant