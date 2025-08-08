Why Blue Door is your go-to spot for authentic Turkish food in Dubai

Sponsored: Blue Door is a slice of Turkey right on Bluewaters

If you’re craving Turkish food that’s rich in flavour and true to tradition, Blue Door on Bluewaters Dubai is a must-visit. Tucked inside the stylish Delano Hotel, it’s a space that keeps things relaxed but big on flavour. Think hearty dishes, rich flavours, and that homemade-style generosity Turkish cuisine is known for, all wrapped in a vibe that’s about good company. Here’s what you can expect from this latest addition to Dubai’s dining scene.

The vibe

Blue Door offers a warm, inviting atmosphere where every visit feels like a laid-back dinner with friends. The interiors blend understated elegance with subtle Turkish influences, making it a comfortable and intimate place to gather and enjoy the evening.

The food

The menu at Blue Door is a celebration of timeless Turkish tastes, bringing together the best from land and sea with recipes handed down through generations. The Mezze & Raki Nights are the highlight – offering a generous spread of mezze like creamy hummus, charcoal-grilled eggplant, and marinated octopus with garlic and parsley. It’s designed for sharing, creating moments full of laughter and lively conversation. This dinner experience is priced at Dhs390 for two and runs daily from 5pm onwards.

About Blue Door

Blue Door is one of the culinary gems inside Delano Dubai, a modern hotel known for its chic design and relaxed luxury on Bluewaters Dubai. The restaurant stays true to authentic Turkish cooking while fitting into the city’s evolving dining scene.

The details

Location: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Daily, 5pm to 12am

Cost: Mezze & Raki Nights Dhs390 for two

Contact: (0)4 556 6466 | delanohotels.com | @bluedoorbydelano